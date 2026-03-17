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HomeSportsIPLT20 And ODI Series To Be Played During IPL 2026: Teams And Schedule Announced

T20 And ODI Series To Be Played During IPL 2026: Teams And Schedule Announced

New Zealand national cricket team and Bangladesh national cricket team will play a white-ball series in Bangladesh between April 17 and May 2.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 17 Mar 2026 02:49 PM (IST)

During the window of Indian Premier League 2026, international cricket is usually kept on hold, as players from most cricketing nations take part in the tournament. Moreover, during the IPL season, fans largely focus on the league and rarely follow other international matches - even if they involve top-ranked teams.

However, this year two countries have decided to go ahead with an international series right in the middle of the IPL. Let’s take a closer look at the teams involved.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Series During IPL

New Zealand national cricket team and Bangladesh national cricket team will play a white-ball series in Bangladesh between April 17 and May 2. The tour will feature three ODIs followed by three T20Is, making it one of the few international series scheduled during the IPL window.

New Zealand's Strong ODI Standing

At present, New Zealand holds the second position in the ICC ODI rankings, while Bangladesh sits in 10th place. In the T20 format, New Zealand is ranked fourth, whereas Bangladesh occupies the ninth spot.

No Bangladeshi Players in IPL 2026

Interestingly, no Bangladeshi cricketers are participating in IPL 2026. Although the Kolkata Knight Riders had initially signed Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman, the franchise eventually released him after certain objections. As a result, Bangladesh has no representatives in this year’s tournament.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh White-Ball Series Schedule

April 17 - 1st ODI, Mirpur

April 20 - 2nd ODI, Mirpur

April 23 - 3rd ODI, Chattogram

April 27 - 1st T20I, Chattogram

April 29 - 2nd T20I, Chattogram

May 2 - 3rd T20I, Mirpur

IPL 2026 Set to Begin on March 28

IPL 2026 season will start on March 28. The Board of Control for Cricket in India has currently released the schedule for the first phase of the tournament, covering the initial 20 matches. Because elections are scheduled in five Indian states this year, the tournament timetable is being announced in stages. With the election dates now confirmed, the remaining IPL fixtures are expected to be revealed soon.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why are international matches usually avoided during the IPL?

International cricket is typically put on hold during the IPL to allow players to participate in the tournament. Fans also tend to focus solely on the league matches.

Which international series is taking place during the IPL 2026 window?

New Zealand and Bangladesh will play a white-ball series in Bangladesh, featuring three ODIs and three T20Is, between April 17 and May 2.

Are there any Bangladeshi players in IPL 2026?

No, there are no Bangladeshi cricketers participating in IPL 2026. Mustafizur Rahman was released by the Kolkata Knight Riders before the tournament began.

When does the IPL 2026 season begin?

The IPL 2026 season is set to start on March 28. The schedule for the initial 20 matches has been released.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 17 Mar 2026 02:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
New Zealand Vs Bangladesh NZ Vs BAN IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE
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