T20 And ODI Series To Be Played During IPL 2026: Teams And Schedule Announced

During the window of Indian Premier League 2026, international cricket is usually kept on hold, as players from most cricketing nations take part in the tournament. Moreover, during the IPL season, fans largely focus on the league and rarely follow other international matches - even if they involve top-ranked teams.

However, this year two countries have decided to go ahead with an international series right in the middle of the IPL. Let’s take a closer look at the teams involved.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Series During IPL

New Zealand national cricket team and Bangladesh national cricket team will play a white-ball series in Bangladesh between April 17 and May 2. The tour will feature three ODIs followed by three T20Is, making it one of the few international series scheduled during the IPL window.

New Zealand's Strong ODI Standing

At present, New Zealand holds the second position in the ICC ODI rankings, while Bangladesh sits in 10th place. In the T20 format, New Zealand is ranked fourth, whereas Bangladesh occupies the ninth spot.

No Bangladeshi Players in IPL 2026

Interestingly, no Bangladeshi cricketers are participating in IPL 2026. Although the Kolkata Knight Riders had initially signed Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman, the franchise eventually released him after certain objections. As a result, Bangladesh has no representatives in this year’s tournament.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh White-Ball Series Schedule

April 17 - 1st ODI, Mirpur

April 20 - 2nd ODI, Mirpur

April 23 - 3rd ODI, Chattogram

April 27 - 1st T20I, Chattogram

April 29 - 2nd T20I, Chattogram

May 2 - 3rd T20I, Mirpur

IPL 2026 Set to Begin on March 28

IPL 2026 season will start on March 28. The Board of Control for Cricket in India has currently released the schedule for the first phase of the tournament, covering the initial 20 matches. Because elections are scheduled in five Indian states this year, the tournament timetable is being announced in stages. With the election dates now confirmed, the remaining IPL fixtures are expected to be revealed soon.