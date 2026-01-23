Virat Kohli Pens Heartfelt Retirement Message For Saina Nehwal: 'India Is Proud'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Virat Kohli is a modern-era cricket legend, who continues to dominate with the bat even the twilight years of his career.

He has already retired from Test cricket and T20Is, only remaining active internationally in One Day Internationals (ODIs), the 50-over game. Speaking of retirement, Saina Nehwal, India's badminton stalwart, recently called time on her competitive career.

Kohli has now taken time to pen a heartfelt farewell message for the icon on social media. Here's what he said:

Virat Kohli himself will be out of action for some months on the international stage, but should be seen on the cricket field once the IPL commences.

Saina Nehwal Retires After Injury-Hit Layoff

Congratulations @NSaina on a legendary career that put Indian badminton on the world stage. Wishing you a happy, fulfilling and well-deserved retirement. India is proud. 🇮🇳🏸 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 23, 2026

Indian badminton icon Saina Nehwal has officially brought the curtains down on her competitive career, citing persistent knee problems that have prevented her from meeting the physical demands of top-level sport.

The trailblazer, who has not featured on court for nearly two years, confirmed that her body was no longer able to withstand the rigours of elite competition.

The London 2012 Olympic bronze medallist last appeared in a professional match at the Singapore Open in 2023, though she had refrained from making a formal retirement announcement until now.

Saina’s illustrious journey was notably derailed by a serious knee injury suffered during the Rio 2016 Olympics, an issue that threatened to prematurely end her career.

Despite battling her way back to the top, highlighted by a bronze medal at the 2017 World Championships and a gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, recurring knee troubles continued to hamper her consistency and longevity on the tour.