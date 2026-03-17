'God's Will Was...': How Mojtaba Khamenei Survives Airstrike That Killed Iran’s Supreme Leader

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Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran’s newly appointed supreme leader, narrowly survived a deadly airstrike that reportedly killed his father, Ali Khamenei, along with several top figures of the Islamic Republic.

According to an audio recording cited by The Telegraph, Mojtaba was the intended target of the same strike that devastated the leadership compound. The attack is said to have taken place on February 28, when ballistic missiles struck multiple locations within the premises.

Narrow Escape Moments Before Impact

The recording suggests Mojtaba stepped out into the garden of his father’s residence just minutes before the missiles hit. That brief absence is believed to have saved his life, leaving him with only a minor leg injury.

The audio was reportedly captured during a March 12 address by Mazaher Hosseini to senior clerics and commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Hosseini described how missiles struck key sections of the compound simultaneously, including areas directly linked to the supreme leader’s quarters.

Senior Leaders Among Those Killed

In the recording, Hosseini said Mojtaba’s wife, identified as Ms Haddad, was killed instantly in the strike. His brother, Mostafa Khamenei, and his wife reportedly survived after being shielded by debris when a nearby structure was hit.

The attack also claimed the lives of several senior officials gathered for a meeting inside the compound. Among them were Mohammad Pakpour and Iran’s defence minister Aziz Nasirzadeh.