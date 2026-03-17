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HomeNewsWorld'God's Will Was...': How Mojtaba Khamenei Survives Airstrike That Killed Iran’s Supreme Leader

'God's Will Was...': How Mojtaba Khamenei Survives Airstrike That Killed Iran’s Supreme Leader

Mojtaba Khamenei, the intended target, narrowly escaped with a minor injury, while his wife died. His brother, Mostafa, survived. The attack details were revealed in a leaked audio recording.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 17 Mar 2026 12:33 PM (IST)
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Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran’s newly appointed supreme leader, narrowly survived a deadly airstrike that reportedly killed his father, Ali Khamenei, along with several top figures of the Islamic Republic.

According to an audio recording cited by The Telegraph, Mojtaba was the intended target of the same strike that devastated the leadership compound. The attack is said to have taken place on February 28, when ballistic missiles struck multiple locations within the premises.

Narrow Escape Moments Before Impact

The recording suggests Mojtaba stepped out into the garden of his father’s residence just minutes before the missiles hit. That brief absence is believed to have saved his life, leaving him with only a minor leg injury.

The audio was reportedly captured during a March 12 address by Mazaher Hosseini to senior clerics and commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Hosseini described how missiles struck key sections of the compound simultaneously, including areas directly linked to the supreme leader’s quarters.

Senior Leaders Among Those Killed

In the recording, Hosseini said Mojtaba’s wife, identified as Ms Haddad, was killed instantly in the strike. His brother, Mostafa Khamenei, and his wife reportedly survived after being shielded by debris when a nearby structure was hit.

The attack also claimed the lives of several senior officials gathered for a meeting inside the compound. Among them were Mohammad Pakpour and Iran’s defence minister Aziz Nasirzadeh.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who was the intended target of the airstrike?

Mojtaba Khamenei was reportedly the intended target of the airstrike that killed his father and other top officials.

How did Mojtaba Khamenei survive the attack?

Mojtaba Khamenei narrowly survived by stepping into the garden moments before the missiles struck, sustaining only a minor leg injury.

Who were some of the other notable figures killed in the airstrike?

The attack also killed Iran's defense minister Aziz Nasirzadeh and Mohammad Pakpour, among other senior officials gathered for a meeting.

When did this alleged airstrike take place?

The attack is said to have occurred on February 28, when ballistic missiles struck multiple locations within the leadership compound.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Mar 2026 12:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Israel Iran Conflict Mojtaba Khamenei
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