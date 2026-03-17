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HomeNewsWorldIsraeli Defence Minister Claims Iran Security Chief Ali Larijani Killed

Israeli Defence Minister Claims Iran Security Chief Ali Larijani Killed

Israeli strike reportedly targets Iran’s Ali Larijani in Tehran; uncertainty over his fate raises stakes in escalating regional conflict.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 17 Mar 2026 03:13 PM (IST)

Israeli media outlets have reported that Ali Larijani, Iran’s National Security Council secretary and a prominent figure in the country’s leadership, was among those struck during overnight Israeli attacks on Iran. It remains uncertain whether Larijani was injured or killed in the assault, according to the The Times of Israel. Iranian authorities have not yet issued any statement in response to these claims. Larijani, a former nuclear negotiator, is regarded as one of the most influential members of Iran’s political establishment.

If confirmed, his death would mark the highest-ranking Iranian casualty since the conflict began, following the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on the war’s opening day. Larijani was known to be a close ally of Khamenei and a central figure in shaping Iran’s security policies.

High-Profile Strike Targets Tehran Leadership

Israel intensified its campaign against Iran with a high-profile overnight strike in Tehran, targeting senior Iranian official Ali Larijani. The operation marks one of the most significant attempts yet to hit top leadership figures amid the escalating conflict between the two nations.

Israeli officials confirmed that Larijani was the intended target of the precision strike. However, there has been no official confirmation on whether he was killed or injured in the attack, as per a report on NDTV.

IDF Signals ‘Significant’ Gains

The Israel Defense Forces appeared to indicate the scale of the operation’s impact. Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir referenced “significant elimination achievements” overnight, suggesting that key targets had been successfully engaged.

He added that recent strikes have also targeted operatives linked to broader regional networks, pointing to a coordinated campaign beyond a single operation.

Part Of Broader Military Offensive

The strike on Larijani formed part of a wider wave of Israeli airstrikes across Iran, including attacks on missile production facilities, drone storage sites, and air defence systems in multiple cities.

According to Israeli military, these operations are aimed at weakening Iran’s core military capabilities while expanding Israel’s aerial dominance.

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About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Mar 2026 03:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Israel Iran
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