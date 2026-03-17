Israeli Defence Minister Claims Iran Security Chief Ali Larijani Killed

Israeli media outlets have reported that Ali Larijani, Iran’s National Security Council secretary and a prominent figure in the country’s leadership, was among those struck during overnight Israeli attacks on Iran. It remains uncertain whether Larijani was injured or killed in the assault, according to the The Times of Israel. Iranian authorities have not yet issued any statement in response to these claims. Larijani, a former nuclear negotiator, is regarded as one of the most influential members of Iran’s political establishment.

If confirmed, his death would mark the highest-ranking Iranian casualty since the conflict began, following the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on the war’s opening day. Larijani was known to be a close ally of Khamenei and a central figure in shaping Iran’s security policies.

High-Profile Strike Targets Tehran Leadership

Israel intensified its campaign against Iran with a high-profile overnight strike in Tehran, targeting senior Iranian official Ali Larijani. The operation marks one of the most significant attempts yet to hit top leadership figures amid the escalating conflict between the two nations.

Israeli officials confirmed that Larijani was the intended target of the precision strike. However, there has been no official confirmation on whether he was killed or injured in the attack, as per a report on NDTV.

IDF Signals ‘Significant’ Gains

The Israel Defense Forces appeared to indicate the scale of the operation’s impact. Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir referenced “significant elimination achievements” overnight, suggesting that key targets had been successfully engaged.

He added that recent strikes have also targeted operatives linked to broader regional networks, pointing to a coordinated campaign beyond a single operation.

Part Of Broader Military Offensive

The strike on Larijani formed part of a wider wave of Israeli airstrikes across Iran, including attacks on missile production facilities, drone storage sites, and air defence systems in multiple cities.

According to Israeli military, these operations are aimed at weakening Iran’s core military capabilities while expanding Israel’s aerial dominance.