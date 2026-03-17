‘Barbaric, Cowardly’: India Slams Pakistan Airstrike On Kabul Hospital During Ramzan

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India has sharply condemned Pakistan’s reported airstrike on a hospital in Kabul, calling the incident a grave violation of international norms and human dignity. In a strongly worded statement, the Ministry of External Affairs described the attack as a deliberate strike on civilians and urged global accountability. The strike targeted the Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital, a key rehabilitation centre in Kabul, on the night of March 16, according to official accounts.

India Calls Attack ‘Cowardly’ & ‘Barbaric’

Reacting to the incident, the MEA issued a scathing statement, saying: “Pakistan is now trying to dress up a massacre as a military operation.” The ministry described the strike as “cowardly” and “barbaric,” emphasising that the facility could not be classified as a legitimate military target. It further stated that the attack amounted to a direct violation of Afghanistan’s sovereignty and posed serious risks to regional stability.

The MEA said: “The attack was carried out during the holy month of Ramzan, a time of peace, reflection, and mercy among Muslim communities across the world, makes it all the more reprehensible. There is no faith, no law and no morality that can justify the deliberate targeting of a hospital and its patients.”

Timing During Ramzan Draws Strong Criticism

India also condemned the timing of the attack during the holy month of Ramzan, calling it “all the more reprehensible.” The MEA stressed that no ethical, legal, or religious framework could justify targeting a hospital and its patients.

The government urged the international community to take note of the incident and ensure accountability, warning that such actions undermine peace efforts in the region.

Heavy Casualties Reported

According to authorities under the Taliban administration, the strike resulted in significant casualties. At least 400 people were reported killed, with around 250 others injured in the attack.

The hospital, established in 2016, served as a major drug rehabilitation centre, offering treatment, recovery programs, and vocational training for patients.

India Reaffirms Support For Afghanistan

India extended condolences to the families of those killed and expressed hope for the swift recovery of the injured. It also reiterated its commitment to supporting Afghanistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.