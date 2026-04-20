Skipper Shreyas Iyer reveals six-hitting contest behind PBKS’ run-fest

Mullanpur, Apr 19 (PTI): A light-hearted six-hitting contest inside the dressing room is the reason behind Punjab Kings' batting blitz, said skipper Shreyas Iyer as the table-toppers dished out another batting masterclass to slay Lucknow Super Giants by 54 runs here on Sunday.

Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connolly smashed 93 and 87 respectively as PBKS posted 254/7 -- the highest total of this IPL season.

"Exceptional partnership, some shots were jaw-dropping. Hitting fast bowlers off the back-foot straight. Composure in the middle overs was sensational," Iyer said during the post-match presentation.

"Was talking with Cooper and Arya, said let's compete for the most no. of sixes. Prize is my bat, doesn't make sense but hope it'll make us happy. When you let players be, I think they just deliver. That's our mantra." Arya and Connolly added 182 runs in just 13.2 overs for a hugely entertaining second-wicket stand.

"I don't tell them how to go about their specific innings, they have their patterns set. Ricky Ponting motivates just before the game, I chip in, boys come in and deliver." PBKS bowlers also produced a solid effort, restricting LSG to 200/5 to complete a comprehensive win.

"Majority of our bowlers are international bowlers with immense experience. We have plans against certain batters, it's all about execution. They just shouldn't get complacent." LSG skipper Rishabh Pant admitted there are areas of concern in the bowling department after conceding 254.

"It's difficult to point out one area, bowler's have done well. There have been areas of concern, some positivity with the batting," he said.

LSG also tried a new opening combination with Ayush Badoni, who scored 35 off 21 balls.

"The idea was to go out and play freely. It was pre-decided, not a decision taken today. Tried to take the pressure off the top order. We believe in the team, but credit to PBKS for playing good, hard cricket." Adjudged Player of the Match, Priyansh said: "Today I batted a little beyond the powerplay and contributed as much as I could for my team. That gave me a lot of satisfaction. ...I don’t practice six-hitting that much. I just practice timing the ball as well as possible, and that helps me in batting," he said.

The 24-year-old added that he prefers to keep conversations minimal in the middle to stay clear-headed.

"...if we talk too much, too many thoughts come into my mind. I feel it’s better if we don’t talk too much, then we can play with a clearer mind." PTI ATK UNG

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