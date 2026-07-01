Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Serena Williams' Wimbledon comeback ended in first-round defeat.

She showed vintage power, determination despite extended absence.

Maya Joint held nerve, securing biggest career three-set victory.

Serena Williams Wimbledon Comeback: Serena Williams' emotional return to Wimbledon after four years away from competitive singles tennis ended in disappointment as Australia's Maya Joint produced the performance of her career to eliminate the legendary American in the opening round. The seven-time Wimbledon champion, making her first singles appearance since the 2022 US Open, showed plenty of the power and determination that made her one of the greatest players in tennis history.

However, the 20-year-old Australian held her nerve in a gripping three-set battle, eventually securing a 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-3 victory after more than two hours on court.

Despite the defeat, Williams received a standing ovation from Centre Court as fans acknowledged her remarkable fight.

Serena Shows Glimpses Of Vintage Form

Although she had not played a singles match in nearly four years, Williams immediately reminded spectators why she remains one of the sport's greatest icons.

The American unleashed serves exceeding 120 mph, including thunderous aces measured at 121 mph and 122 mph, while repeatedly dictating points with powerful groundstrokes from the baseline.

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Her trademark aggression remained intact, but the long absence from the professional circuit became evident during extended rallies.

Joint consistently moved Williams around the court, forcing the veteran to defend more often than she would have during her prime years. Still, the former world No. 1 refused to fade quietly.

Maya Joint Keeps Her Composure

After dropping the opening set, Williams mounted an impressive comeback in the second.

She saved four break points while serving at 5-5 before facing a match point in the tie-break. Drawing on her vast experience, Williams erased that opportunity with a huge serve followed by a trademark forehand winner to force a deciding set.

The comeback briefly reignited hopes of another famous Serena turnaround.

Joint, however, refused to be intimidated. The young Australian took control early in the third set, staying composed under pressure before finally closing out the contest on her third match point.

The victory stands as the biggest of Joint's young career and marks a memorable milestone on one of tennis' biggest stages.

While Williams' comeback ultimately ended in defeat, the standing ovation she received as she exited Centre Court reflected the immense respect she continues to command after a career that transformed women's tennis and inspired generations of players around the world.