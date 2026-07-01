Mexico Break FIFA World Cup Jinx! Win First Knockout Match Since 1986, Eliminate Ecuador

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mexico defeated Ecuador, reaching FIFA World Cup Round of 16.

Julian Quinones and Raul Jimenez scored two decisive first-half goals.

Victory ends Mexico's 1986 World Cup knockout-stage drought.

Mexico vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup: Mexico are in the middle of their finest FIFA World Cup performances in decades, now having defeated Ecuador to book a place in the Round of 16 and finally ending a knockout-stage drought that had stretched back to 1986 (when the tournament was held entirely in Mexico). After a lengthy weather delay pushed kick-off back by an hour, Javier Aguirre's side wasted little time taking control once play resumed. In front of a roaring home crowd at iconic Estadio Azteca, El Tri overwhelmed Ecuador with an explosive first-half display that effectively settled the contest before the interval.

Julian Quinones and Raul Jimenez both found the net as Mexico delivered a statement victory to keep their dream of a home World Cup alive.

Mexico Make Fast Start After Storm Delay

Heavy thunderstorms forced players and fans to wait before the match could finally begin, but the delay did little to disrupt Mexico's rhythm.

Once the referee got proceedings underway, the hosts immediately seized the initiative with aggressive pressing and fluid attacking football. Ecuador struggled to cope with Mexico's intensity as the co-hosts repeatedly found spaces in the final third.

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The breakthrough arrived through Julian Quinones, who finished confidently to ignite celebrations around the stadium. Mexico doubled their advantage soon after when Raul Jimenez added another clinical finish, leaving Ecuador chasing the game far earlier than they had anticipated.

The two-goal cushion reflected Mexico's dominance during a thrilling opening period that left the visitors with plenty of work to do after the restart.

Ecuador Fight But Mexico Stay In Control

Sebastian Beccacece attempted to spark a response by making two substitutions at half-time, and Ecuador enjoyed more possession during the second half. However, they found it difficult to create clear-cut opportunities against a disciplined Mexican defence.

Mexico remained dangerous on set pieces, with Cesar Montes coming close on two separate occasions through powerful headers.

Ecuador's best chance to inject late drama fell to substitute Kevin Rodriguez, but the forward failed to convert when presented with an opportunity inside the penalty area.

Any hopes of an unlikely comeback disappeared deep into stoppage time when Ecuador were reduced to ten men following a red card for Piero Hincapie.

The final whistle triggered emotional scenes inside Estadio Azteca as Mexico celebrated a landmark victory.