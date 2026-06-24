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HomeSportsQuote Of The Day | Lionel Messi On Why Trusting Your Instinct Matters

Quote Of The Day | Lionel Messi On Why Trusting Your Instinct Matters

Wednesday Wisdom Quote Of The Day | Lionel Messi's quote highlights the power of intuition, encouraging people to trust their instincts and inner voice when making important life decisions.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 24 Jun 2026 06:00 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Lionel Messi, football legend, inspires millions globally.
  • He advocates making decisions based on intuition, not just logic.
  • Messi's success stemmed from trusting instinct on-field.
  • The quote's exact origin remains widely unverified publicly.

Few athletes in the history of sport have inspired millions quite like Lionel Messi. Widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, Messi has dazzled fans with his extraordinary vision, creativity and consistency on the pitch. From leading FC Barcelona to numerous titles to captaining Argentina national football team to glory at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Messi's career has been defined by moments of brilliance. Beyond football, his words often offer valuable lessons about decision-making, confidence and trusting oneself.

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The Quote and Its Meaning

“The best decisions aren’t made with your mind, but with your instinct.” – Lionel Messi

This quote highlights the importance of intuition in the life of an individual. While logic and careful thinking certainly play a role in making choices, Messi suggests that some of the most meaningful decisions come from within. Instinct is shaped by experience, emotions and personal understanding, often guiding individuals when facts alone cannot provide a clear answer.

For Messi, whose split-second decisions on the football field have frequently changed the outcome of matches, trusting instinct has been central to his success. The quote encourages people to believe in themselves, listen to their inner voice and have confidence in their judgement, especially during uncertain moments.

ALSO READ | Quote Of The Day | Cristiano Ronaldo's Message On How Believing In Yourself Changes Everything

When And Where Was It Said?

The quote has circulated extensively across social media, motivational platforms and fan pages over the years. However, no authoritative source has definitively documented when or where Messi originally made this statement. Despite this, the message closely aligns with the intuitive style of play and decision-making that has characterised his legendary football career.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Lionel Messi?

Lionel Messi is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time. He is known for his extraordinary vision, creativity, and consistency, having led FC Barcelona to numerous titles and Argentina to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

What is the meaning behind Messi's quote about decisions?

The quote highlights the importance of intuition, suggesting that the most meaningful decisions come from instinct rather than just the mind. It encourages individuals to trust their inner voice and confidence in their judgment.

Has the exact origin of Messi's quote been verified?

No, there is no widely verified public record confirming the exact date, place, or interview where Messi first said the quote. It has circulated extensively without an authoritative source.

How does Messi's quote relate to his football career?

For Messi, trusting his instinct has been central to his success on the football field. His split-second decisions often changed match outcomes, aligning with his intuitive style of play.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 24 Jun 2026 06:00 PM (IST)
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Lionel Messi Messi Quote
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