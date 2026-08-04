WATCH: Ravi Kishan's Viral Meme Trend Reaches Ronaldo's Former Club Juventus

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Ravi Kishan's reality show dialogue sparked a viral meme.

Italian football club Juventus joined the viral meme trend.

Juventus' post highlighted meme's increasing global reach.

Juventus Ravi Kishan Meme: Actor and politician Ravi Kishan has found himself at the centre of one of social media's biggest meme trends. While the veteran star has long enjoyed popularity for his work in Bhojpuri and Hindi cinema, it is his recent appearance on a reality show that has unexpectedly turned him into an internet sensation. The latest twist in the viral trend came when Italian football powerhouse Juventus joined in the fun. The club shared a social media post featuring its players, but with a humorous edit inspired by Ravi Kishan's now-famous meme.

The crossover between Indian internet culture and one of Europe's biggest football clubs quickly grabbed attention online, with fans amused by the unexpected reference.

Juventus Joins Ravi Kishan Meme Trend

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juventus (@juventus)

Ravi Kishan memes have flooded Instagram and other social media platforms in recent days, with users creating countless edits based on his expressions and memorable dialogues.

Juventus became the latest major name to reference the trend by incorporating the popular meme format into a post featuring members of its squad.

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The post, likely regional targeting the club's Indian fanbase, particularly drew attention because it combined football content with a viral Indian meme, highlighting just how far the trend has travelled beyond its original audience.

The "Headquarters" reference, which has become synonymous with the meme, was also included, making it instantly recognisable to social media users familiar with the viral clips.

How Ravi Kishan's 'Headquarters' Meme Went Viral

The phrase originated during Ravi Kishan's appearance on the Amazon Prime Video reality series The Alliance.

His journey on the show came to an early end after he was required to return to his parliamentary constituency of Gorakhpur. While informing fellow contestants about his departure, Ravi said:

"Aap ko isi waqt aap ke desh ki duty ke liye bulaya jaa raha hai aur aap ko isi waqt headquarters ko chhodna hoga (You have been called back for the duty of the country, so you have to leave the headquarters right now)."

The dialogue soon took on a life of its own across social media, spawning countless memes and edited videos.

With Juventus now embracing the trend in one of its posts, Ravi Kishan's viral moment has crossed into the world of European football, underlining the remarkable reach of internet culture and meme-driven content.