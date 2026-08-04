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English NewsSportsFootballWATCH: Ravi Kishan's Viral Meme Trend Reaches Ronaldo's Former Club Juventus

WATCH: Ravi Kishan's Viral Meme Trend Reaches Ronaldo's Former Club Juventus

Juventus joined the viral Ravi Kishan meme trend with a humorous social media post, taking the internet sensation from India to European football.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 04 Aug 2026 07:48 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actor Ravi Kishan's reality show dialogue sparked a viral meme.
  • Italian football club Juventus joined the viral meme trend.
  • Juventus' post highlighted meme's increasing global reach.

Juventus Ravi Kishan Meme: Actor and politician Ravi Kishan has found himself at the centre of one of social media's biggest meme trends. While the veteran star has long enjoyed popularity for his work in Bhojpuri and Hindi cinema, it is his recent appearance on a reality show that has unexpectedly turned him into an internet sensation. The latest twist in the viral trend came when Italian football powerhouse Juventus joined in the fun. The club shared a social media post featuring its players, but with a humorous edit inspired by Ravi Kishan's now-famous meme.

The crossover between Indian internet culture and one of Europe's biggest football clubs quickly grabbed attention online, with fans amused by the unexpected reference.

Juventus Joins Ravi Kishan Meme Trend

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Juventus (@juventus)

Ravi Kishan memes have flooded Instagram and other social media platforms in recent days, with users creating countless edits based on his expressions and memorable dialogues.

Juventus became the latest major name to reference the trend by incorporating the popular meme format into a post featuring members of its squad.

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The post, likely regional targeting the club's Indian fanbase, particularly drew attention because it combined football content with a viral Indian meme, highlighting just how far the trend has travelled beyond its original audience.

The "Headquarters" reference, which has become synonymous with the meme, was also included, making it instantly recognisable to social media users familiar with the viral clips.

How Ravi Kishan's 'Headquarters' Meme Went Viral

The phrase originated during Ravi Kishan's appearance on the Amazon Prime Video reality series The Alliance.

His journey on the show came to an early end after he was required to return to his parliamentary constituency of Gorakhpur. While informing fellow contestants about his departure, Ravi said:

"Aap ko isi waqt aap ke desh ki duty ke liye bulaya jaa raha hai aur aap ko isi waqt headquarters ko chhodna hoga (You have been called back for the duty of the country, so you have to leave the headquarters right now)."

The dialogue soon took on a life of its own across social media, spawning countless memes and edited videos.

With Juventus now embracing the trend in one of its posts, Ravi Kishan's viral moment has crossed into the world of European football, underlining the remarkable reach of internet culture and meme-driven content.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Ravi Kishan meme trend?

Actor and politician Ravi Kishan became an internet sensation after his recent appearance on a reality show. This led to a meme trend based on his expressions and memorable dialogues.

How did Juventus participate in the Ravi Kishan meme trend?

Italian football club Juventus joined the trend by sharing a social media post featuring its players with a humorous edit inspired by the Ravi Kishan meme. This unexpected reference amused fans online.

Where did the 'Headquarters' reference in the meme come from?

The phrase originated during Ravi Kishan's appearance on the Amazon Prime Video reality series The Alliance. He used it when informing contestants about his departure to return to his parliamentary constituency.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Aug 2026 07:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Juventus Ravi Kishan Cristiano Ronaldo Football
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