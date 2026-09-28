'3 Matches In 18 Hours': Emotional PV Sindhu Slams Poor Scheduling After Asian Games Exit

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Badminton icon PV Sindhu exited Asian Games quarter-finals.

Three matches in 18 hours led to Sindhu's exhaustion.

Sindhu deeply regretted crucial points loss in the match.

Despite setback, Sindhu remains passionate, committed to improvements.

Indian badminton icon PV Sindhu has opened up about the deep emotional pain of her Asian Games 2026 exit, revealing that a grueling schedule of three matches in just 18 hours ultimately drained her campaign in Aichi-Nagoya.

Sindhu's journey came to a heartbreaking halt in the quarter-finals on Sunday following a tough defeat against China's Chen Yu Fei. The star shuttler dropped the match 21-11, 18-21, 10-21 after getting just a few hours of sleep following a late-night finish.

The Brutal 18-Hour Toll And Crucial Errors

The physical demands of the tournament reached a breaking point for the veteran player. Sindhu faced a chaotic Saturday featuring match delays and court shifts that kept her on the court until close to 1 a.m. After completing her post-match recovery and getting back to her hotel, she finally managed to sleep around 3 a.m.

WATCH: PV Sindhu's Emotional Post After Asian Games Exit

I needed a little time to put this into words. My Asian Games campaign is over, and I’m hurting. Three points from closing out that quarterfinal. I keep coming back to those three points. Like in China, long, demanding rallies at the most critical moments turned the match. I had… pic.twitter.com/xD2IBNWyQi — PV Sindhu (@Pvsindhu1) September 27, 2026

Just hours later, she was forced out of bed at 8:30 a.m. to prepare for her high-stakes quarter-final clash.

Reflecting on the narrow margins of defeat after taking the first game 21-11, Sindhu admitted that physical exhaustion and extended rallies played a defining role. Long, demanding exchanges at critical moments mirrored previous struggles, allowing the Chinese opponent to fight back and seal the next two games 21-18 and 21-10.

An Emotional Farewell To The Campaign

Taking to X to share her raw emotions with supporters, Sindhu bared her soul regarding the missed opportunity to close out the match.

“I needed a little time to put this into words. My Asian Games campaign is over, and I’m hurting. Three points from closing out that quarterfinal. I keep coming back to those three points. Like in China, long, demanding rallies at the most critical moments turned the match. I had my chance. Letting it slip hurts,” Sindhu wrote.

She did not shy away from addressing the fixture congestion, stating, “Three matches in 18 hours. Back at 3 a.m., out again at 8:30 a.m. It took a toll. But after a camp that gave me every reason to believe, I wanted so much more. My team and I are already working on closing out those moments. We will fix it.”

Twelve Years Of Pride And Looking Ahead

Despite the crushing disappointment, Sindhu found solace in the enduring passion that still drives her career. She emphasized that the heartbreak proves how deeply she cares about representing the nation on the grandest stages.

“I’m hurting, but that’s okay. I’m glad it still means enough to hurt this much. I still want this. I still bring all of myself to that court. That feeling keeps me going,” she expressed.

Marking a remarkable milestone, Sindhu reflected on a career that spans four editions of the continental multi-sport event. “There’s room for pride, too. From my first Asian Games in 2014 to my fourth now, twelve years of giving everything for India. I want to let myself feel that. One painful result cannot define a journey that means so much.”

Concluding her heartfelt message, she thanked the fans who stayed up late to support her. “To everyone who stayed up, cheered and believed: I wanted those last three points for us, too. Thank you for standing beside me. I’ll go again.”