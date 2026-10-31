'Right To Vote In Grave Danger': Kharge Demands Gyanesh Kumar's Removal, Repeal Of 2023 Law

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Congress President Kharge moved resolution demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's removal.

Kharge alleged CEC acts for PM, citing widespread electoral irregularities.

He cited voter roll discrepancies, demanding election law's repeal.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday introduced a resolution in a mock Parliament demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. Beginning his address by paying tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Kharge targeted the Election Commission, Kumar and the NDA government at the Centre over alleged electoral irregularities.

Kharge said the framers of the Constitution had granted every adult the right to vote, but alleged that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) had opposed the move.

He said the right to vote was being protected through the ongoing struggle, adding that without it, people would have remained enslaved. Referring to the RSS's alleged opposition, Kharge said, "Don't vote, you will regret it. I will tell you what Pandit Nehru said."

The Congress chief demanded Kumar's immediate removal, claiming that the INDIA bloc, which he said represented 60 per cent of the population, was seeking action against the CEC.

'Right To Vote Under Serious Threat': Kharge

Kharge said Article 326 of the Constitution guarantees voting rights to all adults, but alleged that this right was now in grave danger.

Clarifying that he had no personal grudge against the CEC, Kharge said the Opposition wanted free and fair elections. He alleged that Kumar was acting at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We want fair elections. But the CEC is acting at the behest of the Prime Minister. The right to vote is in danger today. In such a situation, we will use all our strength to protect democracy," Kharge said.

He further accused the Modi government of using various means to remain in power, citing electoral bonds, alleged "MP theft" and vote theft. Kharge claimed that there were hundreds of examples of electoral malpractice.

He also referred to the suspension of 145 Opposition MPs, alleging that the government introduced and passed the 2023 law after excluding those committed to the country.

Kharge Raises Maharashtra, Karnataka Electoral Irregularities

Kharge alleged that the law provides Election Commissioners with protections greater than those available to the President.

He also claimed that four million new names were added to the electoral rolls during the Maharashtra Assembly elections, which, according to him, overturned the result. He further alleged that five times as many names were removed during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, accusing Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of being behind the process.

Referring to Karnataka, Kharge said similar irregularities had taken place there. He said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had presented a map of the country highlighting the alleged discrepancies.

Kharge also claimed that the Opposition had sought information from the Election Commission 18 times but had yet to receive a response.

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'When Caught Stealing, He Declared Himself SIR'

Kharge alleged that the SIR exercise was announced after electoral fraud came to light. He clarified that the Opposition was not demanding that the names of deceased people remain on electoral rolls.

"We never said this. We only want you to provide the data. Who is from outside, who has died? If you provide the data, we will know whether your method is true or false," he said.

Kharge accused the Modi government of withholding information while claiming that the Opposition was attempting to include infiltrators in voter lists. He said the Opposition wanted genuine voters to be retained and their rights protected.

"You must remove the names. You can remove them. Furthermore, there are flaws in the design of the SIR. We are trying. We have been forced to take to the streets. Our effort has been to do whatever we can legally," Kharge said.

Kharge Demands Repeal Of 2023 Law, Halt To SIR

The Congress president also accused the Modi government of arresting people, restricting protests and disrupting rail and internet services, while holding the Opposition responsible for the resulting situation.

He alleged that the government was creating an atmosphere of anarchy in the country and exploiting the Opposition.

Kharge reiterated his demands for the immediate removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, the repeal of the 2023 law and a halt to the SIR exercise.

Kharge Says India Granted Voting Rights To All Adults

Making a broader argument about the constitutional right to vote, Kharge said the framers of the Constitution had guaranteed universal adult suffrage to ensure equal status for every citizen.

He cited the examples of the United States, the United Kingdom and France, saying that women in these countries were not granted voting rights immediately after independence.

Kharge said India was the only country to grant voting rights to everyone as soon as the Constitution came into force.

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