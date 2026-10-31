Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistan defeated India in Hong Kong Sixes tournament.

Abbas Afridi, Khawaja Nafay secured Pakistan's four-wicket victory.

PM Shehbaz Sharif congratulated team, sparking online discussion.

Netizens questioned significance of Hong Kong Sixes win.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's reaction to his team's victory over India at the Hong Kong Sixes 2026 has drawn attention on social media. Sharif congratulated the players after their four-wicket win, but his post also prompted online users to question the significance attached to the result.

The contest took place on Friday, with Pakistan chasing down India's target of 89 in just 3.5 overs. Explosive contributions from captain Abbas Afridi and Khawaja Nafay helped the defending champions secure a commanding victory in the six-a-side tournament.

Shehbaz Sharif Congratulates Pakistan Team After India Win

Taking to X after the match, Sharif praised the Pakistan players and acknowledged the Pakistan Cricket Board's efforts in supporting the team.

"Congratulations to our boys on a superb four-wicket victory over India in the opening clash of the Hong Kong Sixes 2026! It was a good game of cricket. I also commend Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi @MohsinnaqviC42 and his team for their dedicated efforts in preparing and supporting our players," Sharif wrote.

WATCH POST

@CMShehbaz @MohsinnaqviC42 The sheer enthusiasm here is hilarious. I actually had to Google 'Hong Kong Sixes' just to see what it was, and it turns out to be basically organised gully cricket. Congratulations on the 'monumental' win. Declare a one-week holiday now! 😂 — Varun Kumar Rana (@VarunKrRana) October 30, 2026

His message attracted reactions from social media users, with some making sarcastic remarks about the celebrations following a Hong Kong Sixes result. One of the responses called for a public holiday, with the phrase "Declare holiday" becoming part of the online discussion.

The reaction also brought the tournament's stature into the conversation. The Hong Kong Sixes is an ICC-sanctioned six-a-side competition organised by Cricket Hong Kong, China. It is a distinct format from major international tournaments such as the Asia Cup and the ICC World Cups.

WATCH: Pakistan PM Face Social Media Backlash

@CMShehbaz @MohsinnaqviC42 The sheer enthusiasm here is hilarious. I actually had to Google 'Hong Kong Sixes' just to see what it was, and it turns out to be basically organised gully cricket. Congratulations on the 'monumental' win. Declare a one-week holiday now! 😂 — Varun Kumar Rana (@VarunKrRana) October 30, 2026

@CMShehbaz @MohsinnaqviC42 hilarious — vishal dayama (@VishalDayama) October 30, 2026

@CMShehbaz @MohsinnaqviC42 Man seriously 😭😭😭 frustrated people… now celebrating some random win — Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952) October 30, 2026

@CMShehbaz @MohsinnaqviC42 Hong kong sixes par PM post kar raha https://t.co/7x9hS3NfEO — Raja Babu (@GaurangBhardwa1) October 30, 2026

@CMShehbaz @MohsinnaqviC42 Abs tujhe kuch kam dhandha nahi hai kya 🤣🤣🤣 Bada hi Khali PM hai. Farzi cricket series ke tweet karta rahta hai. — Lala (@FabulasGuy) October 30, 2026

@CMShehbaz @MohsinnaqviC42 It wasn’t the opening clash you clown! Pakistan lost to UAE 2 hours before that.😂😂 now don’t say that didn’t happen. — Krishna Anand (@KrishnaAnand_) October 30, 2026

@CMShehbaz @MohsinnaqviC42 Congratulations on winning match against India in biggest cricket tournament on planet. This exceeds any World Cup or Asia Cup ever played. — Big Cat Of The Day (@BigCatOfTheDay) October 30, 2026

Abbas Afridi, Khawaja Nafay Power Pakistan To Four-Wicket Win

Pakistan's victory was built on a remarkable start to the chase. After restricting India to 88/5 in six overs, Abbas Afridi and Khawaja Nafay launched an aggressive assault from the opening over.

India's innings had been given momentum by Shashank Singh, who smashed 40 runs off just 11 deliveries. He struck three sixes and a boundary in a 24-run fourth over, helping India reach 44/1 at the halfway stage.

However, Pakistan's bowlers managed to contain the remaining batters. Nitish Rana was retired out after making 19 off 14 balls, while Abdul Samad dismissed Rahul Tewatia and Krunal Pandya for consecutive golden ducks. Ahmed Daniyal then removed Shashank in the final over as India finished with 88 runs.

Pakistan's response was considerably quicker. Abbas struck five consecutive sixes in the opening over against Krunal, helping his side collect 31 runs. The scoring rate remained high in the next over, when Pakistan took 28 runs off T Natarajan.

Abbas eventually fell to Shashank Singh for 35 off eight deliveries, but the breakthrough came too late to change the direction of the chase. Nafay remained unbeaten on 41 from 12 balls, hitting five sixes and two fours, while Irfan Khan scored the winning runs.

Pakistan reached 89 in just 3.5 overs to begin their Hong Kong Sixes 2026 campaign with a four-wicket victory over India.