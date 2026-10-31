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English NewsSportsCricketTables Turned! Pakistan Humiliate India In 3.5 Overs, Shehbaz Sharif's Gesture Backfires Online

Tables Turned! Pakistan Humiliate India In 3.5 Overs, Shehbaz Sharif's Gesture Backfires Online

Shehbaz Sharif congratulated Pakistan after their Hong Kong Sixes win over India, but his post drew sarcastic reactions on social media.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 31 Oct 2026 04:30 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Pakistan defeated India in Hong Kong Sixes tournament.
  • Abbas Afridi, Khawaja Nafay secured Pakistan's four-wicket victory.
  • PM Shehbaz Sharif congratulated team, sparking online discussion.
  • Netizens questioned significance of Hong Kong Sixes win.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's reaction to his team's victory over India at the Hong Kong Sixes 2026 has drawn attention on social media. Sharif congratulated the players after their four-wicket win, but his post also prompted online users to question the significance attached to the result.

The contest took place on Friday, with Pakistan chasing down India's target of 89 in just 3.5 overs. Explosive contributions from captain Abbas Afridi and Khawaja Nafay helped the defending champions secure a commanding victory in the six-a-side tournament.

Shehbaz Sharif Congratulates Pakistan Team After India Win

Taking to X after the match, Sharif praised the Pakistan players and acknowledged the Pakistan Cricket Board's efforts in supporting the team.

"Congratulations to our boys on a superb four-wicket victory over India in the opening clash of the Hong Kong Sixes 2026! It was a good game of cricket. I also commend Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi @MohsinnaqviC42 and his team for their dedicated efforts in preparing and supporting our players," Sharif wrote.

WATCH POST

His message attracted reactions from social media users, with some making sarcastic remarks about the celebrations following a Hong Kong Sixes result. One of the responses called for a public holiday, with the phrase "Declare holiday" becoming part of the online discussion.

The reaction also brought the tournament's stature into the conversation. The Hong Kong Sixes is an ICC-sanctioned six-a-side competition organised by Cricket Hong Kong, China. It is a distinct format from major international tournaments such as the Asia Cup and the ICC World Cups.

WATCH: Pakistan PM Face Social Media Backlash

Abbas Afridi, Khawaja Nafay Power Pakistan To Four-Wicket Win

Pakistan's victory was built on a remarkable start to the chase. After restricting India to 88/5 in six overs, Abbas Afridi and Khawaja Nafay launched an aggressive assault from the opening over.

India's innings had been given momentum by Shashank Singh, who smashed 40 runs off just 11 deliveries. He struck three sixes and a boundary in a 24-run fourth over, helping India reach 44/1 at the halfway stage.

However, Pakistan's bowlers managed to contain the remaining batters. Nitish Rana was retired out after making 19 off 14 balls, while Abdul Samad dismissed Rahul Tewatia and Krunal Pandya for consecutive golden ducks. Ahmed Daniyal then removed Shashank in the final over as India finished with 88 runs.

Pakistan's response was considerably quicker. Abbas struck five consecutive sixes in the opening over against Krunal, helping his side collect 31 runs. The scoring rate remained high in the next over, when Pakistan took 28 runs off T Natarajan.

Abbas eventually fell to Shashank Singh for 35 off eight deliveries, but the breakthrough came too late to change the direction of the chase. Nafay remained unbeaten on 41 from 12 balls, hitting five sixes and two fours, while Irfan Khan scored the winning runs.

Pakistan reached 89 in just 3.5 overs to begin their Hong Kong Sixes 2026 campaign with a four-wicket victory over India.

Frequently Asked Questions

What prompted Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's social media post?

His post was prompted by Pakistan's four-wicket victory over India in the opening clash of the Hong Kong Sixes 2026. He congratulated the players for their superb performance.

What kind of tournament is the Hong Kong Sixes 2026?

It's an ICC-sanctioned six-a-side cricket competition by Cricket Hong Kong, China. This format is distinct from major international tournaments like the Asia Cup or ICC World Cups.

What was the result of the match between Pakistan and India at the Hong Kong Sixes?

Pakistan defeated India by four wickets, chasing down a target of 89 runs in just 3.5 overs. Explosive contributions came from captain Abbas Afridi and Khawaja Nafay.

How did social media users react to Pakistan's victory and the Prime Minister's congratulations?

Many users questioned the significance of the win, with some making sarcastic remarks. The phrase 'Declare holiday' became part of the online discussion.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 31 Oct 2026 04:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan Cricket Team Shehbaz SHarif India VS Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes 2026
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