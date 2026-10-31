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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSanjay Gupta Funeral: Filmmaker’s Last Rites At 6 PM Today In Mumbai: Report

Sanjay Gupta Funeral: Filmmaker’s Last Rites At 6 PM Today In Mumbai: Report

Sanjay Gupta's last rites will reportedly be held today at 6 PM at Pawan Hans Crematorium.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 31 Oct 2026 05:40 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta died October 30 from accidental head injury.
  • Police registered accidental death report; post-mortem underway, no suspicion.
  • Funeral details conflict; final rites expected today in Mumbai.

Sanjay Gupta, known for directing films such as Kaante, Shootout at Wadala and Kaabil, died at his Mumbai residence on October 30. According to his close friend Hanif Chunawala, Sanjay suffered a head injury after falling in the kitchen late at night and continued to bleed. His last rites will reportedly be held in Mumbai today.

Sanjay Gupta Funeral

According to a report by The Indian Express, the final rites will take place at 6 PM at Pawan Hans Crematorium as per funeral announcement shared by his family.

“We request your presence and prayers as we bid him a final farewell,” the outlet quoted the family as saying. 

ALSO READ| Mika Singh Mourns Sanjay Gupta, Recalls How ‘Shootout At Lokhandwala’ Gave Him Bollywood Break

However, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit said that the funeral will be held on a date and time to be announced. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit1)

Sanjay Gupta Death

Sanjay had a fatal fall at his Mumbai residence, and police found his body in the kitchen. DCP Purshottam Karad said Sanjay’s wife, two sons and a domestic help were at home when the incident took place, but none of them was awake at the time. The Versova Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and a post-mortem examination is underway. 

ALSO READ| Anupam Kher Recalls Last Meeting With Sanjay Gupta: ‘Kher Saab, We Must Work Together’

“Versova Police Station received information this morning that filmmaker Sanjay Gupta had died following an accidental fall at his residence. An accidental death report has been registered, and an investigation is underway. His body was found in the kitchen. The family has not raised any suspicion or complaint in connection with the incident. A post-mortem examination is currently underway, and further investigation is being conducted by Versova Police,” the police said.

Sanjay Gupta’s Film Career

Sanjay made his directorial debut with Aatish: Feel the Fire in 1994, starring Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Pancholi and Raveena Tandon.

He went on to direct films such as Jung, Kaante, Musafir, Zinda, Shootout at Wadala and Kaabil. His 2002 film Kaante, featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty, remains one of his best-known works.

Apart from directing, Sanjay also produced and co-wrote Shootout at Lokhandwala in 2007, which was directed by Apoorva Lakhia.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did filmmaker Sanjay Gupta die?

Sanjay Gupta died due to a head injury after falling in the kitchen at his Mumbai residence. He continued to bleed following the incident.

When and where did Sanjay Gupta pass away?

Sanjay Gupta passed away on October 30 at his Mumbai residence. He was a well-known director of films like Kaante and Kaabil.

What is the status of the investigation into his death?

The Versova Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR). A post-mortem examination is underway, and further investigation is being conducted.

When are Sanjay Gupta's last rites taking place?

His family announced the final rites for 6 PM at Pawan Hans Crematorium, Mumbai. However, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit mentioned the date and time are yet to be announced.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 31 Oct 2026 05:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sanjay Gupta MUMBAI ENtertainment News
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