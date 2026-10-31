Sanjay Gupta Funeral: Filmmaker’s Last Rites At 6 PM Today In Mumbai: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta died October 30 from accidental head injury.

Police registered accidental death report; post-mortem underway, no suspicion.

Funeral details conflict; final rites expected today in Mumbai.

Sanjay Gupta, known for directing films such as Kaante, Shootout at Wadala and Kaabil, died at his Mumbai residence on October 30. According to his close friend Hanif Chunawala, Sanjay suffered a head injury after falling in the kitchen late at night and continued to bleed. His last rites will reportedly be held in Mumbai today.

Sanjay Gupta Funeral

According to a report by The Indian Express, the final rites will take place at 6 PM at Pawan Hans Crematorium as per funeral announcement shared by his family.

“We request your presence and prayers as we bid him a final farewell,” the outlet quoted the family as saying.

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However, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit said that the funeral will be held on a date and time to be announced.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit1)

Sanjay Gupta Death

Sanjay had a fatal fall at his Mumbai residence, and police found his body in the kitchen. DCP Purshottam Karad said Sanjay’s wife, two sons and a domestic help were at home when the incident took place, but none of them was awake at the time. The Versova Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and a post-mortem examination is underway.

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“Versova Police Station received information this morning that filmmaker Sanjay Gupta had died following an accidental fall at his residence. An accidental death report has been registered, and an investigation is underway. His body was found in the kitchen. The family has not raised any suspicion or complaint in connection with the incident. A post-mortem examination is currently underway, and further investigation is being conducted by Versova Police,” the police said.

Sanjay Gupta’s Film Career

Sanjay made his directorial debut with Aatish: Feel the Fire in 1994, starring Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Pancholi and Raveena Tandon.

He went on to direct films such as Jung, Kaante, Musafir, Zinda, Shootout at Wadala and Kaabil. His 2002 film Kaante, featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty, remains one of his best-known works.

Apart from directing, Sanjay also produced and co-wrote Shootout at Lokhandwala in 2007, which was directed by Apoorva Lakhia.