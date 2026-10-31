‘1.27 Crore Hindu Voters Missing From UP Rolls’: CM Yogi Urges BJP Workers To Check Booth Lists

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has claimed that the names of 1.27 crore Hindu voters are missing from the state's electoral rolls and asked BJP workers to take up a booth-level exercise to identify eligible voters who have not been registered. Addressing a BJP state working committee meeting, Adityanath cited figures from different voter categories and urged party workers to coordinate with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to ensure that eligible people are included in the electoral lists.

Yogi Cites Missing Voters Across Categories

The Chief Minister said around 66 lakh people whose names appeared in the panchayat electoral rolls were missing from the Assembly constituency voter lists.

He also claimed that approximately 55 lakh beneficiaries of government welfare schemes were not registered as voters. Further, he pointed to around 4.5 lakh young people aged between 18 and 19 whose names, he said, were absent from the electoral rolls.

Based on these figures, Adityanath claimed that 1.27 crore Hindu voters had been left out of the lists. He stressed that eligible voters must be identified and helped through the registration process.

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BJP Workers Asked To Conduct Booth-Level Checks

Adityanath directed BJP workers to inspect electoral rolls at every polling booth and identify eligible voters whose names were missing.

He asked party workers to coordinate with BLOs and launch a campaign to facilitate the inclusion of such voters. He also called for regular reviews of the exercise.

The Chief Minister said MPs, MLAs and office-bearers of the party organisation must take responsibility for ensuring that eligible voters are registered.

Yogi Links Missing Names To BJP's Position In Urban Seats

Adityanath said the alleged omissions were weakening the BJP's position in 28 urban local body constituencies.

He also cited Uttar Pradesh's population to question the size of its electorate. According to the Chief Minister, the state should have more than 16 crore voters, compared with the approximately 13 crore currently on the electoral rolls.

He appealed to the public to check whether their names were included in the voter lists and take steps to get them registered if they were missing.

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What The ECI Data Shows After SIR

The Election Commission of India (ECI) data shows that more than 2.04 crore voters were removed from Uttar Pradesh's electoral rolls following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. More than 84 lakh new voters were added, taking the final electorate to 13,39,84,792.

The deletions were largely concentrated in urban areas, while a higher proportion of women voters were affected, according to the data released by the ECI.