'Where Is Vote Theft?' Giriraj Singh Challenges Rahul Gandhi, Opposition Over EVM Claims

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Union Minister Giriraj Singh rejected Opposition's vote theft claims.

Singh challenged Opposition to provide evidence, citing prior losses.

He accused Opposition of creating chaos, cited government welfare.

Union Minister and Begusarai MP Giriraj Singh on Saturday (October 31) hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the Opposition's allegations of vote theft and concerns surrounding Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Singh said there was no vote theft in elections, arguing instead that people had stopped voting for those he described as corrupt.

He challenged the Opposition to submit evidence of electoral malpractice to the Election Commission if it had any.

Speaking to reporters at the Dinkar Guest House at the Begusarai refinery on Saturday, Singh addressed issues including the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, EVMs, vote theft and calls for regime change. He also criticised the Congress over the Opposition's protests in Delhi.

'Losing Even With Ballot Papers, Why Question EVMs?'

Responding to the Opposition's objections to EVMs, Singh said opposition parties frequently question the voting process after losing elections, sometimes raising concerns over EVMs and, at other times, alleging vote theft.

Begusarai, Bihar: Union Minister Giriraj Singh says, "You talk about regime change. Which regime change? If Jayaprakash Narayan talked about regime change, that regime change meant imposing Emergency. That regime change meant shutting down newspapers and suppressing the four pillars of democracy, silencing the voices of the people. And which regime are you opposing now? The one that aims to make 10 crore poor women 'Lakhpati Didis'? Do you want to stop that regime? Or the one where, while you gave housing to 3 crore people in 29 years, PM Narendra Modi gave housing to over 4 crore people in 11 years and continues to do so..." — IANS (@ians_india) October 31, 2026

He referred to election results in ballot paper-based polls, village committees in Tripura and the recent Legislative Council elections, in which the Congress performed poorly.

Singh advised the Opposition to introspect rather than question the electoral process. He said that if there were irregularities, the parties concerned should submit evidence to the Election Commission.

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'Opposition Trying To Create Chaos'

Singh alleged that questioning EVMs and using SIR as a reason to stage protests had become part of the Congress's political strategy.

He accused the Opposition of attempting to create anarchy in the name of protests. However, he acknowledged that staging protests was a democratic right, adding that they should be conducted with decorum.

Giriraj Singh Invokes Jayaprakash Narayan's Movement

While responding to calls for a change of government, Singh referred to the movement led by Jayaprakash Narayan.

He said the movement had sought a change of government to raise its voice against the Emergency, restrictions on the press and pressure on democratic institutions.

Questioning the Opposition's current demand for regime change, Singh asked what kind of change it was seeking today.

Union Minister Cites Government Welfare Schemes

Singh also defended the government's performance by referring to welfare initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and the Lakhpati Didi Yojana.

He said the government was working for the poor and women, claiming that the Modi government had provided homes to more than 40 million people over the past 11 years.

Singh reiterated that everyone had the right to protest but stressed that people should express their views through democratic means.

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