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English NewsNewsIndia'Where Is Vote Theft?' Giriraj Singh Challenges Rahul Gandhi, Opposition Over EVM Claims

'Where Is Vote Theft?' Giriraj Singh Challenges Rahul Gandhi, Opposition Over EVM Claims

He challenged the Opposition to submit evidence of electoral malpractice to the Election Commission if it had any.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 31 Oct 2026 05:05 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Union Minister Giriraj Singh rejected Opposition's vote theft claims.
  • Singh challenged Opposition to provide evidence, citing prior losses.
  • He accused Opposition of creating chaos, cited government welfare.

Union Minister and Begusarai MP Giriraj Singh on Saturday (October 31) hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the Opposition's allegations of vote theft and concerns surrounding Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Singh said there was no vote theft in elections, arguing instead that people had stopped voting for those he described as corrupt.

He challenged the Opposition to submit evidence of electoral malpractice to the Election Commission if it had any.

Speaking to reporters at the Dinkar Guest House at the Begusarai refinery on Saturday, Singh addressed issues including the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, EVMs, vote theft and calls for regime change. He also criticised the Congress over the Opposition's protests in Delhi.

'Losing Even With Ballot Papers, Why Question EVMs?'

Responding to the Opposition's objections to EVMs, Singh said opposition parties frequently question the voting process after losing elections, sometimes raising concerns over EVMs and, at other times, alleging vote theft.

He referred to election results in ballot paper-based polls, village committees in Tripura and the recent Legislative Council elections, in which the Congress performed poorly.

Singh advised the Opposition to introspect rather than question the electoral process. He said that if there were irregularities, the parties concerned should submit evidence to the Election Commission.

ALSO READ: Andhra Man Enters School With Power Saw, Attacks Two Class 10 Girls; One Critical

'Opposition Trying To Create Chaos'

Singh alleged that questioning EVMs and using SIR as a reason to stage protests had become part of the Congress's political strategy.

He accused the Opposition of attempting to create anarchy in the name of protests. However, he acknowledged that staging protests was a democratic right, adding that they should be conducted with decorum.

Giriraj Singh Invokes Jayaprakash Narayan's Movement

While responding to calls for a change of government, Singh referred to the movement led by Jayaprakash Narayan.

He said the movement had sought a change of government to raise its voice against the Emergency, restrictions on the press and pressure on democratic institutions.

Questioning the Opposition's current demand for regime change, Singh asked what kind of change it was seeking today.

Union Minister Cites Government Welfare Schemes

Singh also defended the government's performance by referring to welfare initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and the Lakhpati Didi Yojana.

He said the government was working for the poor and women, claiming that the Modi government had provided homes to more than 40 million people over the past 11 years.

Singh reiterated that everyone had the right to protest but stressed that people should express their views through democratic means.

ALSO READ: Yogi Claims 1.27 Crore Hindu Voters Missing From UP Rolls, Asks BJP Workers To Check Booth Lists

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Union Minister Giriraj Singh's stance on allegations of vote theft?

Singh denied any vote theft, arguing instead that people have stopped voting for corrupt leaders. He challenged the Opposition to present evidence of electoral malpractice to the Election Commission.

Why does Giriraj Singh suggest the Opposition frequently questions Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs)?

He stated that opposition parties often question the voting process after losing elections. Singh also pointed out that they have performed poorly even in ballot paper-based polls.

What did Giriraj Singh advise the Opposition to do regarding alleged election irregularities?

Singh urged the Opposition to introspect instead of questioning the electoral process. He also advised them to submit any evidence of irregularities directly to the Election Commission.

How did Giriraj Singh defend the government's performance?

He cited welfare initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Lakhpati Didi Yojana. Singh stated the Modi government provided homes to over 40 million people in the past 11 years.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 31 Oct 2026 04:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
EVM Where Is Vote Theft? Giriraj Singh Challenges Rahul Gandhi EVM Claims
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