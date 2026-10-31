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English NewsNewsOmar Abdullah Marries Journalist Nidhi Razdan In New Delhi, Shares 'New Journey' Post

Omar Abdullah Marries Journalist Nidhi Razdan In New Delhi, Shares 'New Journey' Post

The 56-year-old Chief Minister's first marriage to Payal was dissolved by a Supreme Court order in July this year after the couple reached a settlement.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 31 Oct 2026 05:54 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Omar Abdullah married journalist Nidhi Razdan in New Delhi.
  • Abdullah announced the new journey on X platform.
  • This marks the second marriage for both individuals.
  • Their families attended wedding functions in Srinagar and Delhi.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has married journalist Nidhi Razdan in New Delhi.

“A new journey began yesterday..." Abdullah said in a post on X on Saturday (October 31, 2026).

According to sources, the marriage was solemnised under the Special Marriage Act in New Delhi on Friday (October 30, 2026). Family members from both sides were among the witnesses.

ALSO READ: 'Right To Vote In Grave Danger': Kharge Demands Gyanesh Kumar's Removal, Repeal Of 2023 Law

Omar Abdullah's First Marriage Dissolved In July

The marriage is the second for both. The 56-year-old Chief Minister's first marriage to Payal was dissolved by a Supreme Court order in July this year after the couple reached a settlement.

For 49-year-old Nidhi Razdan, this is her second marriage.

Families Attend Wedding Functions In Srinagar, Delhi

Wedding functions were held in Srinagar and New Delhi and attended by family members and close relatives from both sides.

Omar Abdullah's parents, Farooq Abdullah and Mollie, his three sisters and other close relatives attended the functions. Nidhi Razdan's parents, veteran journalist M.K. Razdan and Sarla Razdan, were also present.

ALSO READ: ‘1.27 Crore Hindu Voters Missing From UP Rolls’: CM Yogi Urges BJP Workers To Check Booth Lists

Frequently Asked Questions

Who recently got married in New Delhi?

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah married journalist Nidhi Razdan in New Delhi. He announced their new journey on Saturday, October 31, 2026.

When was Omar Abdullah's marriage to Nidhi Razdan solemnised?

The marriage was solemnised on Friday, October 30, 2026, under the Special Marriage Act. Omar Abdullah announced it the following day.

Is this the first marriage for Omar Abdullah and Nidhi Razdan?

No, this is the second marriage for both Omar Abdullah, 56, and Nidhi Razdan, 49. Omar Abdullah's first marriage was dissolved in July.

Where were the wedding functions held for Omar Abdullah and Nidhi Razdan?

Wedding functions for the couple were held in both Srinagar and New Delhi. Family members from both sides, including parents and close relatives, attended.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 31 Oct 2026 05:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
New Delhi Omar Abdullah Journalist Nidhi Razdan 'New Journey' Post Omar Abdullah
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