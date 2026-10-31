Omar Abdullah Marries Journalist Nidhi Razdan In New Delhi, Shares 'New Journey' Post

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Omar Abdullah married journalist Nidhi Razdan in New Delhi.

Abdullah announced the new journey on X platform.

This marks the second marriage for both individuals.

Their families attended wedding functions in Srinagar and Delhi.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has married journalist Nidhi Razdan in New Delhi.

“A new journey began yesterday..." Abdullah said in a post on X on Saturday (October 31, 2026).

According to sources, the marriage was solemnised under the Special Marriage Act in New Delhi on Friday (October 30, 2026). Family members from both sides were among the witnesses.

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Omar Abdullah's First Marriage Dissolved In July

The marriage is the second for both. The 56-year-old Chief Minister's first marriage to Payal was dissolved by a Supreme Court order in July this year after the couple reached a settlement.

A new journey began yesterday 💍@Nidhi https://t.co/BXbdLq2d1H — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 31, 2026

For 49-year-old Nidhi Razdan, this is her second marriage.

Families Attend Wedding Functions In Srinagar, Delhi

Wedding functions were held in Srinagar and New Delhi and attended by family members and close relatives from both sides.

Omar Abdullah's parents, Farooq Abdullah and Mollie, his three sisters and other close relatives attended the functions. Nidhi Razdan's parents, veteran journalist M.K. Razdan and Sarla Razdan, were also present.

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