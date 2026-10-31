Ravindra Jadeja Facing ODI Retirement? Former India Star Makes Big Statement

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ravindra Jadeja omitted from India's New Zealand ODI squad.

Cheteshwar Pujara believes Jadeja's ODI career is nearing its end.

Nayar views Jadeja as India's vital ODI backup option.

Ravindra Jadeja's place in India's ODI plans has come under scrutiny after another omission from the national squad. With Axar Patel currently ahead of him in the selection picture, former India batter Cheteshwar Pujara believes the veteran all-rounder's 50-over career could be nearing its end. However, Abhishek Nayar has offered a different perspective, suggesting Jadeja remains an important option for India ahead of the next ODI World Cup.

The debate follows Jadeja's absence from India's squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand. At 37, the all-rounder is no longer a regular feature in the team's white-ball plans, although his experience and all-round ability could still prove valuable.

Cheteshwar Pujara Sees Jadeja's ODI Career Coming To An End

Pujara believes Jadeja's latest omission could indicate that the Indian team management has moved towards a different combination for the format. He pointed to Axar's growing importance as India's preferred left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder.

According to Pujara, if the selectors still considered Jadeja a regular part of their ODI plans, they would have included him in the squad. He also suggested that the team management may have communicated a change in the veteran's role, with his focus potentially shifting towards Test cricket.

"I believe so, because if you want to keep Ravindra Jadeja in ODI cricket, then he should have been selected. I'm sure it was communicated to him that he might not be selected because Axar Patel has been the main all-rounder in ODI cricket and is being given more opportunities.

"Looking at his age, I feel the team management might have told him that he is now only a part of Test cricket, so he should focus there, and that they are not looking at him for white-ball cricket. So, it could be the end of the road because, obviously, he has retired from T20 Internationals. I feel he might not be selected just for the ODIs," Pujara told JioStar.

Jadeja has already stepped away from T20 Internationals, making his future in the 50-over format another important question as India build towards the next World Cup.

Abhishek Nayar Still Backs Jadeja As India's Backup Option

Nayar, meanwhile, does not believe Jadeja has become irrelevant to India's ODI plans. While acknowledging Axar's position as the first-choice option, he argued that Jadeja remains the most obvious alternative if the Gujarat all-rounder is unavailable.

Nayar described the veteran as India's insurance policy, pointing to the lack of an established alternative behind Axar in the current selection picture.

"Jaddu might not come back into the team, but if someone gets injured, the first name that will come to mind will be Jaddu. Because after Axar, there is no one.

"The valid question right now would be: After Axar, who is the frontrunner? Currently, the frontrunner is Axar Patel, and after him, Jaddu is still your insurance policy. If something happens to Axar Patel before the World Cup, Ravindra Jadeja will come into the team," he said on the same show.

India Begin New Zealand ODI Series On November 4

India's upcoming ODI assignment against New Zealand will begin on November 4. The series will give the team an opportunity to assess its combinations and evaluate players in conditions that could offer a different challenge.

With the next ODI World Cup scheduled to be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, India's choices in the spin-bowling all-rounder department will remain under scrutiny.

For Jadeja, the immediate picture is uncertain. Pujara sees his latest omission as a possible indication that India are moving on in ODIs, while Nayar believes the veteran could still return if circumstances demand it.