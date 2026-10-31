An umpire was struck on the head by a ball hit by UAE batter Khalid Shah, bowled by T Natarajan. The official immediately collapsed to the ground, prompting concern from players and officials.
WATCH: Heartbreaking Scenes! Umpire Collapses After Six Strikes Him On The Head
An umpire collapsed after being struck on the head by a ball during India vs UAE at the Hong Kong Sixes 2026. Watch the frightening incident.
- Umpire collapsed after being struck by cricket ball.
- Khalid Shah's shot hit umpire in India-UAE match.
- Officials rushed to aid injured umpire; condition unknown.
- UAE defeated India despite Natarajan's 38 runs.
A frightening moment unfolded during India's Hong Kong Sixes 2026 clash against the UAE when a ball struck an umpire on the head, leaving him collapsed on the ground. The incident occurred during T Natarajan's first over of the UAE innings, with the video of the moment circulating on social media. The umpire was positioned outside the boundary when Khalid Shah connected with a delivery from Natarajan. The ball travelled towards the official after the batter played his shot, striking him on the head. He immediately fell to the ground, prompting other officials to rush towards him.
WATCH: Umpire Falls To Ground After Being Struck By Ball
🚨DISTURBING VISUALS FROM HONG SUPER SIXES 💔 An umpire got hit by the cricket ball on his head and got unconscious Let’s hope he’s fine 🙌 https://t.co/FBE3NTHv0P— Footvoski (@CRICBALLY) October 31, 2026
The incident took place on the final delivery of Natarajan's opening over. The bowler had conceded 19 runs from the first five balls before delivering a short ball to Khalid.
The UAE batter swung at the delivery and sent it towards the square boundary for a six. However, the shot took an unfortunate turn as the ball struck the umpire, who appeared not to have noticed it coming towards him.
The official collapsed immediately after the impact. Natarajan and others on the field appeared concerned as officials moved towards the injured umpire to assist him.
No official information about the umpire's condition was available in the supplied report at the time of publication.
DRAMA ON THE FIELD! Umpire injured during Hong Kong Sixes! #HongKongSixes #cricket #indvspak #insvssri #indvsnz #pakvssri https://t.co/3WeNivIKxl— life is short 🫂 (@pakcricket4747) October 31, 2026
UAE Overpower India Despite Natarajan's Batting Effort
The incident came during a difficult Hong Kong Sixes campaign for India. After their defeat against Pakistan, India also suffered a loss to the UAE, with their bowling attack unable to contain the opposition's openers.
India posted 94 runs in six overs after batting first. Natarajan led the scoring with an explosive 38 off just 14 deliveries, hitting four sixes and three boundaries.
The UAE made light work of the chase, reaching the target with 10 balls remaining to secure a six-wicket victory. Captain Khalid Shah smashed 52 from 14 balls, while Ansh Tandon contributed 39 off 12 deliveries.
The Hong Kong Sixes is a six-a-side tournament organised by Cricket Hong Kong, China and sanctioned by the International Cricket Council. Each team has six overs to bat, making the format particularly fast-paced.
Frequently Asked Questions
What incident occurred during the India vs UAE match at the Hong Kong Sixes?
What was the umpire's condition after being hit by the ball?
The umpire immediately collapsed after being struck. However, the report stated that no official information about his condition was available at the time of publication.
Which players were involved in the incident where the umpire was hit?
UAE batter Khalid Shah hit the ball, bowled by India's T Natarajan, which then struck the umpire. Khalid Shah later scored 52 runs for the UAE.
What is the format of the Hong Kong Sixes tournament?
The Hong Kong Sixes is a six-a-side cricket tournament, sanctioned by the ICC. Each team bats for six overs, making it a particularly fast-paced competition.