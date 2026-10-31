WATCH: Heartbreaking Scenes! Umpire Collapses After Six Strikes Him On The Head

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Umpire collapsed after being struck by cricket ball.

Khalid Shah's shot hit umpire in India-UAE match.

Officials rushed to aid injured umpire; condition unknown.

UAE defeated India despite Natarajan's 38 runs.

A frightening moment unfolded during India's Hong Kong Sixes 2026 clash against the UAE when a ball struck an umpire on the head, leaving him collapsed on the ground. The incident occurred during T Natarajan's first over of the UAE innings, with the video of the moment circulating on social media. The umpire was positioned outside the boundary when Khalid Shah connected with a delivery from Natarajan. The ball travelled towards the official after the batter played his shot, striking him on the head. He immediately fell to the ground, prompting other officials to rush towards him.

WATCH: Umpire Falls To Ground After Being Struck By Ball

🚨DISTURBING VISUALS FROM HONG SUPER SIXES 💔 An umpire got hit by the cricket ball on his head and got unconscious Let’s hope he’s fine 🙌 https://t.co/FBE3NTHv0P October 31, 2026

The incident took place on the final delivery of Natarajan's opening over. The bowler had conceded 19 runs from the first five balls before delivering a short ball to Khalid.

The UAE batter swung at the delivery and sent it towards the square boundary for a six. However, the shot took an unfortunate turn as the ball struck the umpire, who appeared not to have noticed it coming towards him.

The official collapsed immediately after the impact. Natarajan and others on the field appeared concerned as officials moved towards the injured umpire to assist him.

No official information about the umpire's condition was available in the supplied report at the time of publication.

DRAMA ON THE FIELD! Umpire injured during Hong Kong Sixes! #HongKongSixes #cricket #indvspak #insvssri #indvsnz #pakvssri https://t.co/3WeNivIKxl — life is short 🫂 (@pakcricket4747) October 31, 2026

UAE Overpower India Despite Natarajan's Batting Effort

The incident came during a difficult Hong Kong Sixes campaign for India. After their defeat against Pakistan, India also suffered a loss to the UAE, with their bowling attack unable to contain the opposition's openers.

India posted 94 runs in six overs after batting first. Natarajan led the scoring with an explosive 38 off just 14 deliveries, hitting four sixes and three boundaries.

The UAE made light work of the chase, reaching the target with 10 balls remaining to secure a six-wicket victory. Captain Khalid Shah smashed 52 from 14 balls, while Ansh Tandon contributed 39 off 12 deliveries.

The Hong Kong Sixes is a six-a-side tournament organised by Cricket Hong Kong, China and sanctioned by the International Cricket Council. Each team has six overs to bat, making the format particularly fast-paced.