AAP Releases 1st List Of 40 Candidates For Punjab Polls, Bhagwant Mann To Contest From Dhuri

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Aam Aadmi Party announced 40 candidates for Punjab Assembly.

CM Bhagwant Mann re-contests Dhuri; jailed minister also fielded.

Announcement follows PAC meeting; elections are due early 2027.

Election Commission reviewed Punjab's 2027 poll preparedness statewide.

The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday announced its first list of 40 candidates for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections, with sitting Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann seeking re-election from Dhuri, which is considered a stronghold for the party. Jailed minister Sanjeev Arora has been fielded from the Ludhiana West seat.

CM Mann said the 40 names, including his, have been announced after the meeting of the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of AAP.

Punjab Assembly elections are due in early 2027, with polling expected around February-March. The five-year term of the 117-member Punjab Assembly ends on March 16, 2027.

The list was relased a day after the party's top decision-making body met at the residence of AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal to discuss potential candidates for the upcoming polls.

"The names will be discussed again during the PAC meeting tomorrow, October 31st. The first list of candidates will be released tomorrow," Mann said on Friday.

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Kejriwal, Mann, Sisodia Attend PAC Meeting

The meeting was attended by AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the party's Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia. AAP leaders Satyendar Jain and Jasmine Shah were also present.

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema and state AAP president Aman Arora joined the discussions through video conferencing.

The PAC deliberations come as the party begins the process of selecting candidates for the 2027 Assembly elections.

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ECI Reviews Punjab's Poll Preparedness For 2027 Elections

Separately, a delegation of the Election Commission of India (ECI) conducted a district-wise review of poll preparedness in Punjab on Wednesday.

The delegation included Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma, Deputy Election Commissioner Bhanu Prakash Yeturu, Director General (IT) Seema Khanna and Director General (Media) Ashish Goyal.

The officials held detailed discussions with all 23 District Election Officers, Commissioners of Police and Senior Superintendents of Police. Officials from the districts presented updates on the status of election preparations.

The ECI delegation stressed strict compliance with its guidelines, transparency in administrative processes, timely completion of pre-poll activities and robust enforcement measures across the state.

Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer assured the delegation that all election-related tasks would be completed diligently and within the stipulated timelines, in accordance with the Commission's instructions, to ensure free, fair, transparent and inclusive polls.