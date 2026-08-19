'Show Up, Anywhere, For Anything': PV Sindhu Reveals Virat Kohli’s Advice During Tough Phase

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PV Sindhu revealed Virat Kohli's advice changed her perspective.

Kohli told her to show up and just play her game.

This guidance helped her focus on competing, not outcomes.

New Delhi: PV Sindhu has revealed how Virat Kohli’s simple advice during one of the toughest phases of her career helped change her perspective, with the Indian badminton star saying the Indian cricketer reminded her of the importance of simply turning up and trusting her preparation.

Sindhu, who is currently competing at the BWF World Championships in New Delhi, recalled her conversation with Kohli while speaking on the RCB podcast. The two-time Olympic medallist said she had approached Kohli at a time when she felt that 'nothing is happening ', but his response was straightforward.

“He is like my brother, I must say, because I remember when I was at my lowest. I think I met him and I said, you know, nothing is happening. He just said, Just show up, it is okay, just go out there and just show up,” Sindhu said.

The advice struck a chord with Sindhu, who said Kohli encouraged her to focus on competing, rather than being consumed by the results.

“He asked me to show up, anywhere and for anything, and just play my game. What would happen? You are not going to lose anything; you know what you are, how you have trained, and show the world who you are. So I think it hit me, and I think that conversation completely changed my perspective,” she added.

The 31-year-old also revealed that she remains in touch with Kohli and shares her achievements with him.

“Whenever I win, I just share my happiness, saying that you know I have won this or that, and recently I met him, so it is always so good to meet, you know, a person who has achieved so much and to get a few of those inputs from him,” Sindhu said.

Reflecting on Kohli’s approach to sport, Sindhu said she continues to admire the way he carries himself and performs under pressure.

“The way he thinks whenever he goes out there, looking at him how he shows up and how he plays and what he is, I think hats off to him for whatever he has done,” she added.

Sindhu made a confident start to her 2026 BWF World Championships campaign at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi.

The former world champion defeated Ireland’s Sophia Noble 21-7, 21-11 in just 29 minutes in her opening women’s singles match to progress to the Round of 32.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)