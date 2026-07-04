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English NewsSportsPraggnanandhaa Stays On Top, Ends Grand Chess Tour Rapid Section As Joint Leader

Praggnanandhaa Stays On Top, Ends Grand Chess Tour Rapid Section As Joint Leader

Praggnanandhaa saved his finest performances for the final three rounds, defeating Croatia's Ivan Saric, Romania's Deac Bogdan-Daniel and the Netherlands' Anish Giri.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 04 Jul 2026 02:05 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa tied for first in rapid section.
  • Praggnanandhaa won three crucial matches, tying Alireza for lead.
  • Other strong players trail closely; blitz section to follow.

Zagreb: Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa won three matches in a row on the final day to tie for the first place with Firouzja Alireza of France on 12 points as the rapid section of the Croatian leg of the Grand Chess Tour ended here.

Having fallen a little behind after the second day, Praggnanandhaa reserved his best for the last three rounds and defeated Ivan Saric of Croatia, Deac Bogdan-Daniel of Romania and Anish Giri of the Netherlands to finally catch up with Alireza.

The other Frenchman Maxime Vachier-Lagrave and Nodirbek Abdusattorov of Uzbekistan remained within striking distance of the two leaders with a fine finish in the rapid section to reach 11 points while world champion D Gukesh of India and Vincent Keymer of Germany are right on their toes with 10 points each.

With 18 rounds in the blitz section still to played, Giri is on eight points and is a full point ahead of Deac and Jorden van Foreest of the Netherlands while Saric stands last with just two points in his bag.

For Praggnanandhaa, things started moving right after the opening against Saric who has been struggling in the event. The Caro Kann defense gave the Indian an active position right from the beginning and though it took a long time to convert, Praggnanandhaa was always in command.

In the second game, Praggnanandhaa crashed through the defenses of Deac out of a Petroff defense and by move 15, the writing was already on the wall. The Romanian lost a piece soon and never recovered.

In the final game of the day, Praggnanandhaa was on fire against generally dependable Anish Giri as he won a pawn out of a Catalan opening and then ended the game efficiently with fine tactical manoeuvres. The game ended in a mere 34 moves.

For Gukesh, this turned out to be a contrasting day compared to Praggnanadhaa as the youngest ever world champion could only draw all the three games to fall behind a little. Abdusattorov, Keymer and Alireza all split points with Gukesh.

Standings after Round 9 Rapid: 1-2: Firouzja Alireza (Fra), R Praggnanandhaa (Ind) 12 each; 3-4: Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra), Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzb) 11 each; 5-6: D Gukesh (Ind), Vincednt Keymer (Ger) 10 each; 7: Anish Giri (Ned, 8); 8-9. Deac Bogdan-Daniel (Rou), Jorden van Foreest (Ned) 7 each; 10. Ivan Saric (Cro, 2). 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

Who tied for first place in the rapid section of the Croatian Grand Chess Tour?

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa and France's Firouzja Alireza tied for first place. They both secured 12 points in the rapid section.

What was R Praggnanandhaa's performance on the final day of the rapid section?

R Praggnanandhaa won all three of his matches on the final day. This strong finish allowed him to tie for first place.

What is D Gukesh's standing after the rapid section?

D Gukesh is in fifth-sixth place with 10 points. He drew all three of his games on the final day.

What part of the tournament is still left to be played?

The blitz section, consisting of 18 rounds, is still to be played. The rapid section has concluded.

Published at : 04 Jul 2026 01:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Chess Praggnanandhaa Grand Chess Tour
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