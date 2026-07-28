Malaysia Set To Host 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix At Sepang

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom The relocated Grand Prix awaits final formal FIA approvals.

Formula 1 and the FIA have officially announced that Malaysia's renowned Sepang International Circuit will host the 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix from October 2 to October 4, 2026. Officially titled the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, the event marks an unexpected yet highly anticipated return of elite motorsport to the historic Malaysian venue.

The move was made possible through a joint agreement between Formula 1, the FIA, and the governments of both Bahrain and Malaysia. This shift ensures that the 2026 World Championship calendar remains at a full 23-race schedule without sacrificing the continuity of the event.

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Historic Return To Sepang Circuit

The arrangement brings Formula 1 back to the Sepang International Circuit for the first time since 2017. Renowned among drivers and fans alike, Sepang is widely regarded as one of modern motorsport’s finest layouts, celebrated for its sweeping high-speed corners, long straights, and intense tropical weather conditions.

The return to Sepang offers a thrilling venue for the 2026 technical regulations, providing teams and drivers with a demanding test of aerodynamic efficiency and tire endurance.

Strategic Calendar Placement And Logistics

The relocated Grand Prix will slot directly into the autumn leg of the 2026 calendar between the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku and the Singapore Grand Prix. Positioning the race in Southeast Asia alongside Singapore optimizes regional travel logistics for teams, freight, and broadcasting crews, creating a streamlined Asian stretch in the championship.

While the race carries the Bahrain Grand Prix name due to hosting contracts and financial sponsorship, executing it in Malaysia avoids cancellation and keeps the global schedule fully intact.

Official Approvals And Spectator Impact

While the schedule has been formally announced, the event remains subject to final formal agreements and official sign-off from the FIA World Motor Sport Council. F1 management and local organizers are already finalizing spectator arrangements, with ticketing details set to be released shortly.

The decision has sparked excitement across the global racing community, bringing top-tier motorsport back to an iconic Asian track while demonstrating the sport's agility in adapting its international calendar.