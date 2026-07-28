India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsMalaysia Set To Host 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix At Sepang

Malaysia Set To Host 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix At Sepang

Malaysia’s Sepang circuit will return to the F1 calendar from Oct 2–4, 2026, hosting the relocated Bahrain Grand Prix.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 28 Jul 2026 12:33 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • The relocated Grand Prix awaits final formal FIA approvals.

Formula 1 and the FIA have officially announced that Malaysia's renowned Sepang International Circuit will host the 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix from October 2 to October 4, 2026. Officially titled the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, the event marks an unexpected yet highly anticipated return of elite motorsport to the historic Malaysian venue.

The move was made possible through a joint agreement between Formula 1, the FIA, and the governments of both Bahrain and Malaysia. This shift ensures that the 2026 World Championship calendar remains at a full 23-race schedule without sacrificing the continuity of the event.

ALSO READ: Tiger Shroff's Football Debut Announced: Everything You Should Know

Historic Return To Sepang Circuit

The arrangement brings Formula 1 back to the Sepang International Circuit for the first time since 2017. Renowned among drivers and fans alike, Sepang is widely regarded as one of modern motorsport’s finest layouts, celebrated for its sweeping high-speed corners, long straights, and intense tropical weather conditions.

The return to Sepang offers a thrilling venue for the 2026 technical regulations, providing teams and drivers with a demanding test of aerodynamic efficiency and tire endurance.

Strategic Calendar Placement And Logistics

The relocated Grand Prix will slot directly into the autumn leg of the 2026 calendar between the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku and the Singapore Grand Prix. Positioning the race in Southeast Asia alongside Singapore optimizes regional travel logistics for teams, freight, and broadcasting crews, creating a streamlined Asian stretch in the championship.

While the race carries the Bahrain Grand Prix name due to hosting contracts and financial sponsorship, executing it in Malaysia avoids cancellation and keeps the global schedule fully intact.

Official Approvals And Spectator Impact

While the schedule has been formally announced, the event remains subject to final formal agreements and official sign-off from the FIA World Motor Sport Council. F1 management and local organizers are already finalizing spectator arrangements, with ticketing details set to be released shortly.

The decision has sparked excitement across the global racing community, bringing top-tier motorsport back to an iconic Asian track while demonstrating the sport's agility in adapting its international calendar.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has the relocated Grand Prix been fully approved?

While the schedule has been formally announced, the event remains subject to final formal agreements and official sign-off from the FIA World Motor Sport Council. Spectator arrangements are currently being finalized.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
Read More
Published at : 28 Jul 2026 12:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Formula 1 Grand Prix Bahrain Grand Prix ABP Live F1 Pit Stop
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Sports
Malaysia Set To Host 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix At Sepang
Malaysia Set To Host 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix At Sepang
Sports
Tiger Shroff's Football Debut Announced: Everything You Should Know
Tiger Shroff's Football Debut Announced: Everything You Should Know
Sports
Who Is Saransh Jain? 33-Year-Old Earns Maiden Test Call-Up For Sri Lanka Series
Who Is Saransh Jain? 33-Year-Old Earns Maiden Test Call-Up For Sri Lanka Series
Sports
Gautam Gambhir's 'Baby' Post Leaves Fans Wondering: 'Has His Account Been Hacked?'
Gautam Gambhir's 'Baby' Post Leaves Fans Wondering: 'Has His Account Been Hacked?'
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Puri Flooded, Chhattisgarh Car Swept Away, UP Child Missing in Open Drain Tragedy
Breaking: Government Seeks Explanation Over Removal of PM Modi’s Facebook and Instagram Post
Parliament Protest: NDA Targets Punjab Govt Over Paper Leak, SP Raises Voice Against Student Action
Parliament Update: Lok Sabha Agrees on Paper Leak Bill Debate After Opposition Disruptions
NDA Strategy: PM Modi Addresses MPs as Parliament Eyes Smooth Session and Paper Leak Bill Debate
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget