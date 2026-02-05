ABP Live F1 Pit Stop | Kim Kardashian In Ferrari Garage? Hamilton's Love Life Grabs Headlines

Just as Lewis Hamilton prepares to embark on his historic first season with Ferrari, the seven-time World Champion is making headlines for a different kind of speed.

In February 2026, the F1 paddock and the fashion world collided when Hamilton was spotted on a series of "very romantic" dates with global icon Kim Kardashian.

Secret Weekend and Paris Sighting

The rumors reached a fever pitch after the pair reportedly spent a lavish weekend at Estelle Manor in the Cotswolds, UK. According to The Sun, the duo enjoyed private access to the spa and pool, with a weekend bill totaling a staggering £120,000.

Following their English retreat, TMZ captured footage of the couple arriving together at a luxury hotel in Paris via private jet.

Insiders suggest that Kim has already given Lewis a cheeky nickname: "Her Russell Wilson," a nod to the NFL star known for being a "gentleman" and a stabilizing force.

"Hamilton Hall of Fame": The Leading Ladies

While Lewis often claims he is "married to the car," his history with some of the world’s most famous women suggests he’s a champion of the red carpet too. Here are the big names who have held the key to his garage:

Nicole Scherzinger (2007 – 2015): The "Pussycat Dolls" frontwoman remains his most high-profile and longest relationship. For seven years, they were the "Posh and Becks" of F1, though Lewis later admitted the intense travel of the racing calendar made long-term commitment difficult.

Jodia Ma (2003 – 2007): His college sweetheart from his days in Cambridge. She was by his side as he made the jump into F1 and famously predicted he would one day be a World Champion.

Danielle Lloyd (2002): A whirlwind teenage romance with the Miss England star that lasted six months. The two have remained friendly over the years.

Camila Kendra (2022): The model sparked major buzz when she posted photos wearing Lewis’s shirt inside his Colorado home, though the relationship cooled off after a year.

Juliana Nalú (2023 – 2024): The Brazilian model was spotted with Lewis in Antarctica and Brazil before he reportedly returned to the single life.

The Rumor Mill: A-List Encounters

When you are the most stylish man on the grid, people notice who you talk to. These are the "blink, and you'll miss it" rumors that set the internet on fire:

Shakira (2023): After her split from Gerard Piqué, she was spotted on Lewis’s boat in Miami and at dinner in Barcelona. While fans hoped for a "Hips Don't Lie" romance, the pair maintained they were just close friends.

Rihanna (2015): Every headline in the world followed them when they partied at the Crop Over carnival in Barbados. Lewis famously "played the friend card," saying they had known each other for a long time.

Nicki Minaj (2018): Flirty Instagram comments and a joint getaway to Dubai had fans convinced they were an item, but neither ever confirmed a formal relationship.

Kendall Jenner (2015): Rumors flew when Kendall wore Lewis's heavy gold chain in the Monaco pit lane, though he insisted the relationship was strictly platonic.

Sofía Vergara (2025): Just last year, the Modern Family star and Lewis shared a cozy two-hour lunch in New York. Sources say the chemistry was high, but the romance reportedly fizzled out within weeks.

Why Now?

Hamilton’s move to Ferrari in 2026 has brought a renewed "main character energy" to his life. While he recently told RTBF that he has sacrificed his personal life to maximize his performance, his recent outings with Kardashian suggest he might finally be ready to balance the 200mph life with a high-profile partner.

As the F1 season kicks off in March, the question remains: Will Kim Kardashian be the new First Lady of the Ferrari garage?