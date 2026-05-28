IPL 2026 Final Date, Time, Venue, Tickets, Live Streaming And Steps For Booking Ticket Online

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Four teams qualified for IPL 2026 playoffs after competitive league stage.

The IPL 2026 final is scheduled for May 31 at 7:30 PM.

Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium will host the grand finale event.

Tickets are available online with prices starting from ₹1,000.

IPL 2026 Final: The knockout phase of the TATA IPL 2026 season has officially arrived after a highly competitive league stage. Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Gujarat Titans, and Rajasthan Royals secured the four coveted playoff spots, setting up a thrilling final week of elite franchise cricket.

IPL 2026 Grand Finale Schedule And Timings

The highly anticipated championship match is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 31. The high-voltage encounter will officially commence at 7:30 PM IST, while the crucial coin toss is set for 7:00 PM IST.

Stadium gates will open exceptionally early at 4:30 PM IST to accommodate the massive influx of cricket enthusiasts. Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru have already confirmed their spot in the ultimate title clash.

Narendra Modi Stadium Will Host IPL 2026 Final

The iconic Narendra Modi Stadium, located within the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Complex in Ahmedabad, will host the grand finale. The venue stands as the largest cricket stadium globally.

It boasts an unparalleled seating capacity of approximately 132,000 spectators, offering a truly majestic setting for the season climax. The vast arena features a state-of-the-art two-tier seating structure.

IPL 2026 Tickets Price Structure And Premium Categories

Official ticket options cater to a wide range of budgets, distributed across several distinct seating categories. General entry pricing begins at an affordable ₹1,000 for upper-tier blocks.

Budget Seating (₹1,000): Upper-tier blocks including Block J and Block K offer the baseline entry experience.

Mid-Range Premium (₹1,500 – ₹8,000): This category features excellent direct pitch views from Jio Block L, BKT Tyres Blocks Q and R, alongside Torrent Group Blocks M, N, and P.

Luxury Hospitality (From ₹10,000): Premium options include elite access to the South South Premium Stand directly behind the team dugouts, the Torrent President Gallery, and the Birla Estates Presidential Suites.

IPL 2026 Tickets: Step-by-Step Online Booking

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has officially designated District by Zomato as the premier ticketing partner for the entire knockout phase. Tickets are accessible via their digital platform or BookMyShow.

Step 1: Access the official District by Zomato mobile application, website, or alternatively open the BookMyShow platform.

Step 2: Search directly for "IPL 2026" and select the upcoming final match in Ahmedabad.

Step 3: Utilise the digital interactive seating layout to pick your preferred block and specific tier.

Step 4: Select the exact number of seats required for your group before the session expires.

Step 5: Provide a verified mobile phone number and email ID, then complete the transaction securely through UPI, debit cards, or internet banking.

IPL 2026 Final Official Live Streaming And Regional Telecast

Fans unable to secure physical seats inside the stadium can track every ball across multiple broadcasting channels. The grand finale will be broadcast live on television via the Star Sports Network.

Digital viewers can access the official live stream through the JioHotstar application and corresponding website. Comprehensive coverage will be delivered in regional languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali.