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HomeSportsWFI Appeals To Supreme Court To Stop Vinesh Phogat From Entering Asian Games Trials

WFI Appeals To Supreme Court To Stop Vinesh Phogat From Entering Asian Games Trials

The Wrestling Federation of India has challenged the Delhi High Court order allowing Vinesh Phogat to participate in the Asian Games 2026 trials.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 28 May 2026 07:25 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • WFI legally challenges Olympian's Asian Games trials entry in Supreme Court.
  • Federation argues judiciary overstepped by altering eligibility and anti-doping rules.
  • Athlete's past retirement and missed drug test complicate eligibility for trials.
  • Court ruling conflicts with accreditation deadlines and selection guidelines.

The Wrestling Federation of India has launched an urgent legal challenge in the Supreme Court against a recent judicial directive allowing Olympian Vinesh Phogat to contest the upcoming Asian Games trials. The national sporting body claims the previous ruling is unlawful, asserting that the judiciary has overstepped its boundaries by interfering with strict internal eligibility criteria.

The Critical Legal Basis of the Appeal

In its Special Leave Petition, the federation officially labeled the high court order as completely illegal. The governing body argued it was denied an adequate opportunity to present a detailed response before the directive was issued.

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The administrative panel insists that inserting the athlete into the weekend trials directly violates established guidelines. They firmly believe that team selection for international multi-sport tournaments must remain the exclusive domain of national sports federations.

Anti-Doping Regulations Come In The Way

Providing crucial background to the ongoing dispute, the federation stated that the athlete had formally chosen to retire from professional wrestling back in December 2024. This was confirmed through official messages sent to the International Testing Agency.

According to global anti-doping regulations, any competitor returning from a period of retirement must undergo a mandatory six-month whereabouts tracking phase. This testing period must be completed before an individual becomes eligible to compete.

Unresolved Anti-Doping Procedures 

The federation also highlighted a recorded missed drug test connected to an unsuccessful testing attempt on December 18, 2025. This incident resulted in a formal show-cause notice being issued on May 9.

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The governing council maintains that this specific disciplinary procedure is still active. They argue the ongoing inquiry must be allowed to reach its natural conclusion before the athlete can return to the mat.

No Special Exemptions Permitted Under Current Guidelines

The official selection criteria published in February contains absolutely no provisions for iconic athlete status or maternity exemptions. The federation reiterates that squad selection has always been based strictly on performance and merit.

A total of twelve wrestlers have already qualified for the trials through standard domestic championship routes. The petition notes these compliant athletes were never given a fair hearing by the high court.

Pressing Accreditation Deadline Constraints 

The national federation also submitted that the official accreditation deadline for the continental games had already expired on May 14. This logistical cutoff happened well before the high court issued its judgment.

The operational timing makes the implementation of the judicial instructions exceptionally difficult for tournament organisers. The entire sporting community now awaits the apex court's decision on this highly sensitive matter.

 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the Wrestling Federation of India challenging the court's decision regarding Vinesh Phogat?

The Federation argues the court's directive is unlawful, interferes with internal selection criteria, and that they were denied a proper hearing.

What anti-doping regulations are relevant to Vinesh Phogat's case?

Returning athletes must complete a six-month whereabouts tracking phase. Vinesh Phogat had also retired in December 2024.

Are there any disciplinary procedures currently active against Vinesh Phogat?

Yes, a formal inquiry is ongoing following a missed drug test and a show-cause notice issued in May.

Does the selection criteria allow for special exemptions for athletes?

No, the selection criteria published in February does not include provisions for iconic athlete or maternity exemptions.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 May 2026 07:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Wrestling Federation Of India Vinesh Phogat Asian Games WFI Supreme Court Vinesh Phogat Vinesh Phogat Asian Games Trials Delhi High Court Wrestling Ruling Vinesh Phogat Retirement Anti Doping.
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