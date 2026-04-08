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HomeSportsKhalin Joshi Takes Command After Strong Second Round At Andhra Open 2026

Khalin Joshi Takes Command After Strong Second Round At Andhra Open 2026

The second round was defined by shifting winds that tested the field's precision. Despite the breeze, Joshi remained consistent, recording four birdies against a single bogey on the 18th.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 08 Apr 2026 08:32 PM (IST)

Bengaluru’s Khalin Joshi surged to the top of the leaderboard at the INR 1 crore Andhra Open 2026 after delivering a second straight round of three-under 68. Competing at the scenic yet challenging East Point Golf Club (EPGC), the former Asian Tour champion reached a total of six-under 136 at the tournament’s halfway mark.

Joshi currently holds a narrow one-stroke lead over Dhruv Sheoran, the overnight leader. Sheoran finished the day at five-under 137 after carding a 70, while veteran golfer Chikkarangappa S. occupies third place with a total of four-under 138.

Navigating the Elements

The second round was defined by shifting winds that tested the field's precision. Despite the breeze, Joshi remained consistent, recording four birdies against a single bogey on the 18th.

"I had a very consistent performance today. My ball-striking was on point despite the tricky, switching winds," Joshi remarked post-round. "I’m pleased with how I managed the conditions and am excited for the final two days."

Notably, the course has seen a slight modification for this event; the par-5 seventh hole is currently being played as a 477-yard par-4, reducing the overall course par to 71.

Leaderboard Shake-up

Dhruv Sheoran appeared dominant early in his round, ignited by an eagle and maintaining a three-shot lead through the first 12 holes. However, a late stumble with consecutive bogeys on the 16th and 17th allowed Joshi to leapfrog him.

A group of six players currently shares fourth place at two-under 140, including:

Viraj Madappa

N. Thangaraja (Sri Lanka)

Yash Majmudar (Dubai-based)

Brashwarpal Singh, Akshay Sharma, and Manjot Singh (Chandigarh trio)

Cut Line and Tournament Support

The field was narrowed down as the cut was established at six-over 148, with 52 professionals moving forward to the weekend rounds.

Andhra Open 2026 continues to thrive through the support of the Andhra Pradesh Golf Association (APGA) and host venue EPGC. The PGTI also extended its gratitude to its umbrella partner DP World, and tour partners including Amul, Axis Bank, Campa, and Amrutanjan Enerlyte, among others, for their role in elevating the sport in India.

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About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 08 Apr 2026 08:32 PM (IST)
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Khalin Joshi Andhra Open 2026
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