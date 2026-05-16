The weather forecast indicates largely favorable conditions with breezy and mainly clear skies. Temperatures are expected to be between 28-29°C with minimal cloud cover.
KKR vs GT, Kolkata Weather Report: Chances Of Rain, Qualification Scenario In Case Of A Washout
Kolkata Knight Riders face Gujarat Titans at Eden Gardens in a vital IPL 2026 match tonight. We look at the latest AccuWeather forecast and playoff scenarios if rain interrupts play.
- Kolkata Knight Riders host Gujarat Titans amid playoff race.
- Favorable weather predicted, minimal rain probability expected.
- Washout grants one point each, impacting playoff berths.
- KKR needs wins and favorable results to qualify.
The final leg of the marquee league continues this evening as the Kolkata Knight Riders host the Gujarat Titans at the Eden Gardens. With the race for the top four positions intensifying, this fixture carries severe playoff implications for both franchises. Supporters are monitoring the local meteorological conditions closely to see if weather will disrupt the contest.
KKR vs GT Kolkata Weather Forecast For IPL 2026
The local weather assessment indicates that conditions will remain largely favourable for a complete evening of cricket in West Bengal during this crucial IPL 2026 encounter. Meteorological data suggests that the city will escape the heavier summer storms.
Breezy and mainly clear conditions are anticipated during the playing hours with temperatures hovering between 28 and 29°C. Cloud cover is expected to stay minimal throughout the evening.
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KKR vs GT Rain Probability At Eden Gardens
While afternoon showers are typical during the peak summer months, the likelihood of rain hitting the stadium during this IPL 2026 match is exceptionally low. The probability of precipitation is currently sitting at six per cent.
A light cloud cover of twelve to seventeen per cent will prevail over the venue. Barring a sudden shifting pattern, the ground staff expect to deliver a full forty-over match.
KKR vs GT Playoff Scenarios For A Washout
If unexpected rain causes a complete abandonment, the match officials will award a single point to each franchise. This outcome affects the two teams in contrasting ways in the current IPL 2026 standings.
For the Gujarat Titans, one additional point is sufficient to officially seal their qualification for the knockout stages. Conversely, a washout would severely damage the prospects of the hosts.
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KKR vs GT Qualification Scenario Explained
The Ajinkya Rahane-led side faces a strict mathematical challenge to keep their IPL 2026 tournament aspirations alive. Securing three consecutive victories would lift them to fifteen points.
However, maximum points from their remaining fixtures still require external results to go their way. The management will need several rival teams to drop vital points.
KKR vs GT Alternative Match Options
If the team manages only two victories, their progression rests on an intricate combination of fourteen specific match outcomes across the league. This route relies on numerous statistical upsets.
The primary objective for the squad remains a direct victory tonight on their home turf. All eyes remain on the sky as the players prepare for the initial delivery.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the weather forecast for the KKR vs GT match?
Is there a high chance of rain during the KKR vs GT match?
The likelihood of rain during the match is exceptionally low, with a precipitation probability of only six percent. Light cloud cover is anticipated.
What happens if the KKR vs GT match is abandoned due to rain?
If the match is completely abandoned, both franchises will be awarded a single point. This would be enough for Gujarat Titans to qualify but would severely damage Kolkata Knight Riders' prospects.
What are KKR's chances of qualifying for the playoffs?
Kolkata Knight Riders face a strict mathematical challenge. Securing three consecutive victories is necessary, but they will also need other teams to drop points.