KKR vs GT, Kolkata Weather Report: Chances Of Rain, Qualification Scenario In Case Of A Washout

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kolkata Knight Riders host Gujarat Titans amid playoff race.

Favorable weather predicted, minimal rain probability expected.

Washout grants one point each, impacting playoff berths.

KKR needs wins and favorable results to qualify.

The final leg of the marquee league continues this evening as the Kolkata Knight Riders host the Gujarat Titans at the Eden Gardens. With the race for the top four positions intensifying, this fixture carries severe playoff implications for both franchises. Supporters are monitoring the local meteorological conditions closely to see if weather will disrupt the contest.

KKR vs GT Kolkata Weather Forecast For IPL 2026

The local weather assessment indicates that conditions will remain largely favourable for a complete evening of cricket in West Bengal during this crucial IPL 2026 encounter. Meteorological data suggests that the city will escape the heavier summer storms.

Breezy and mainly clear conditions are anticipated during the playing hours with temperatures hovering between 28 and 29°C. Cloud cover is expected to stay minimal throughout the evening.

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KKR vs GT Rain Probability At Eden Gardens

While afternoon showers are typical during the peak summer months, the likelihood of rain hitting the stadium during this IPL 2026 match is exceptionally low. The probability of precipitation is currently sitting at six per cent.

A light cloud cover of twelve to seventeen per cent will prevail over the venue. Barring a sudden shifting pattern, the ground staff expect to deliver a full forty-over match.

KKR vs GT Playoff Scenarios For A Washout

If unexpected rain causes a complete abandonment, the match officials will award a single point to each franchise. This outcome affects the two teams in contrasting ways in the current IPL 2026 standings.

For the Gujarat Titans, one additional point is sufficient to officially seal their qualification for the knockout stages. Conversely, a washout would severely damage the prospects of the hosts.

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KKR vs GT Qualification Scenario Explained

The Ajinkya Rahane-led side faces a strict mathematical challenge to keep their IPL 2026 tournament aspirations alive. Securing three consecutive victories would lift them to fifteen points.

However, maximum points from their remaining fixtures still require external results to go their way. The management will need several rival teams to drop vital points.

KKR vs GT Alternative Match Options

If the team manages only two victories, their progression rests on an intricate combination of fourteen specific match outcomes across the league. This route relies on numerous statistical upsets.

The primary objective for the squad remains a direct victory tonight on their home turf. All eyes remain on the sky as the players prepare for the initial delivery.