KKR vs GT Score Live: Welcome to our comprehensive, real-time coverage of Match 60 of IPL 2026 as the Kolkata Knight Riders play host to the Gujarat Titans at the iconic Eden Gardens. This ball-by-ball live blog will provide immediate updates, boundary alerts, and dismissal descriptions from the first delivery to the final run. Stay tuned as we build up to the crucial coin flip.

The Current Context At Eden Gardens

The stakes could not be any higher for the two franchises as the league stage enters its definitive phase. A victory tonight will officially guarantee a playoff berth for the visiting Gujarat squad.

Conversely, the Ajinkya Rahane-led home side must secure maximum points to keep their mathematical qualification scenarios alive. The local ground staff have prepared a firm, traditional playing surface.

Toss And Team News On Standby

The captains will meet in the middle at 7:00 PM IST for the official coin toss, with the team sheets being exchanged immediately afterwards. We will publish the confirmed playing squads here.

Any late injury concerns or tactical selections regarding the domestic bowling attack will be analysed right here. The opening delivery of the contest will be bowled precisely at 7:30 PM.

Confirmed Playing 11: Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane(c), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Cameron Green, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakaravarthy, Saurabh Dubey, Kartik Tyagi

Confirmed Playing 11: Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj

The local forecast indicates a stifling evening with high humidity levels, though the immediate threat of rain has cleared. The presence of dew heavily influenced the decision to chase.