KKR vs GT Live: Over 10: 16 runs. Bowler: Sai Kishore. Kolkata Knight Riders: 116/1 (rr 11.6)
KKR vs GT Score Live: Follow live cricket score updates, ball-by-ball commentary, toss result, and playing 11 for the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans match.
LIVE
Background
KKR vs GT Score Live: Welcome to our comprehensive, real-time coverage of Match 60 of IPL 2026 as the Kolkata Knight Riders play host to the Gujarat Titans at the iconic Eden Gardens. This ball-by-ball live blog will provide immediate updates, boundary alerts, and dismissal descriptions from the first delivery to the final run. Stay tuned as we build up to the crucial coin flip.
The Current Context At Eden Gardens
The stakes could not be any higher for the two franchises as the league stage enters its definitive phase. A victory tonight will officially guarantee a playoff berth for the visiting Gujarat squad.
Conversely, the Ajinkya Rahane-led home side must secure maximum points to keep their mathematical qualification scenarios alive. The local ground staff have prepared a firm, traditional playing surface.
Toss And Team News On Standby
The captains will meet in the middle at 7:00 PM IST for the official coin toss, with the team sheets being exchanged immediately afterwards. We will publish the confirmed playing squads here.
Any late injury concerns or tactical selections regarding the domestic bowling attack will be analysed right here. The opening delivery of the contest will be bowled precisely at 7:30 PM.
Confirmed Playing 11: Kolkata Knight Riders
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane(c), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Cameron Green, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakaravarthy, Saurabh Dubey, Kartik Tyagi
Confirmed Playing 11: Gujarat Titans
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj
The local forecast indicates a stifling evening with high humidity levels, though the immediate threat of rain has cleared. The presence of dew heavily influenced the decision to chase.
KKR vs GT Live: Over 11: 22 runs. Bowler: Arshad Khan. Kolkata Knight Riders: 138/1 (rr 12.55)
10.6: FOUR! Arshad Khan to Finn Allen. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot driving well timed for 4 runs
10.5: Arshad Khan to Finn Allen. No movement full, wide outside off on the front foot driving for no run
10.4: SIX! Arshad Khan to Finn Allen. Reverse out swinger length ball, down leg on the front foot flick well timed for 6 runs
10.3: Arshad Khan to Finn Allen. No movement length ball, down leg on the front foot flick mis-timed to short fine leg for no run, fielded by Jason Holder
10.2: SIX! Arshad Khan to Finn Allen. No movement back of a length, down leg on the front foot pulled well timed for 6 runs
10.1: SIX! Arshad Khan to Finn Allen. No movement short, down leg on the back foot pulled well timed for 6 runs
KKR vs GT Live: Over 10: 16 runs. Bowler: Sai Kishore. Kolkata Knight Riders: 116/1 (rr 11.6)
9.6: SIX! Sai Kishore to Angkrish Raghuvanshi. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, outside off on the front foot driving well timed for 6 runs
9.5: Sai Kishore to Angkrish Raghuvanshi. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, outside off on the front foot pushed mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Shubman Gill
9.4: Sai Kishore to Finn Allen. Left-arm orthodox stock back of a length, leg stump on the back foot driving mis-timed for 1 run
9.3: SIX! Sai Kishore to Finn Allen. Left-arm orthodox stock back of a length, outside off down the pitch slogged well timed for 6 runs
9.2: Sai Kishore to Angkrish Raghuvanshi. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, outside off on the front foot pushed mis-timed to cover for 1 run, fielded by Washington Sundar
9.1: Sai Kishore to Angkrish Raghuvanshi. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot worked mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, run out attempt: missed stumps by Rashid Khan