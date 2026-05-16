Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResultsTeamsOrange CapPurple Cap
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLKKR vs GT Live: Over 10: 16 runs. Bowler: Sai Kishore. Kolkata Knight Riders: 116/1 (rr 11.6)

KKR vs GT Live: Over 10: 16 runs. Bowler: Sai Kishore. Kolkata Knight Riders: 116/1 (rr 11.6)

KKR vs GT Score Live: Follow live cricket score updates, ball-by-ball commentary, toss result, and playing 11 for the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans match.

By : ABP Live Sports  | Updated at : 16 May 2026 08:32 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
KKR vs GT Score Live IPL 2026 Kolkata Knight Riders VS Gujarat Titans Eden GArdens Ball By Ball Live Updates KKR vs GT Live: Over 11: 22 runs. Bowler: Arshad Khan. Kolkata Knight Riders: 138/1 (rr 12.55)
KKR vs GT Score Live: KKR Faces GT At Eden Gardens.
Source : PTI

Background

KKR vs GT Score Live: Welcome to our comprehensive, real-time coverage of Match 60 of IPL 2026 as the Kolkata Knight Riders play host to the Gujarat Titans at the iconic Eden Gardens. This ball-by-ball live blog will provide immediate updates, boundary alerts, and dismissal descriptions from the first delivery to the final run. Stay tuned as we build up to the crucial coin flip.

The Current Context At Eden Gardens

The stakes could not be any higher for the two franchises as the league stage enters its definitive phase. A victory tonight will officially guarantee a playoff berth for the visiting Gujarat squad.

Conversely, the Ajinkya Rahane-led home side must secure maximum points to keep their mathematical qualification scenarios alive. The local ground staff have prepared a firm, traditional playing surface.

Toss And Team News On Standby

The captains will meet in the middle at 7:00 PM IST for the official coin toss, with the team sheets being exchanged immediately afterwards. We will publish the confirmed playing squads here.

Any late injury concerns or tactical selections regarding the domestic bowling attack will be analysed right here. The opening delivery of the contest will be bowled precisely at 7:30 PM.

Confirmed Playing 11: Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane(c), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Cameron Green, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakaravarthy, Saurabh Dubey, Kartik Tyagi

Confirmed Playing 11: Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj

The local forecast indicates a stifling evening with high humidity levels, though the immediate threat of rain has cleared. The presence of dew heavily influenced the decision to chase.

 

20:32 PM (IST)  •  16 May 2026

KKR vs GT Live: Over 11: 22 runs. Bowler: Arshad Khan. Kolkata Knight Riders: 138/1 (rr 12.55)

10.6: FOUR! Arshad Khan to Finn Allen. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot driving well timed for 4 runs

10.5: Arshad Khan to Finn Allen. No movement full, wide outside off on the front foot driving for no run

10.4: SIX! Arshad Khan to Finn Allen. Reverse out swinger length ball, down leg on the front foot flick well timed for 6 runs

10.3: Arshad Khan to Finn Allen. No movement length ball, down leg on the front foot flick mis-timed to short fine leg for no run, fielded by Jason Holder

10.2: SIX! Arshad Khan to Finn Allen. No movement back of a length, down leg on the front foot pulled well timed for 6 runs

10.1: SIX! Arshad Khan to Finn Allen. No movement short, down leg on the back foot pulled well timed for 6 runs

20:24 PM (IST)  •  16 May 2026

KKR vs GT Live: Over 10: 16 runs. Bowler: Sai Kishore. Kolkata Knight Riders: 116/1 (rr 11.6)

9.6: SIX! Sai Kishore to Angkrish Raghuvanshi. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, outside off on the front foot driving well timed for 6 runs

9.5: Sai Kishore to Angkrish Raghuvanshi. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, outside off on the front foot pushed mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Shubman Gill

9.4: Sai Kishore to Finn Allen. Left-arm orthodox stock back of a length, leg stump on the back foot driving mis-timed for 1 run

9.3: SIX! Sai Kishore to Finn Allen. Left-arm orthodox stock back of a length, outside off down the pitch slogged well timed for 6 runs

9.2: Sai Kishore to Angkrish Raghuvanshi. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, outside off on the front foot pushed mis-timed to cover for 1 run, fielded by Washington Sundar

9.1: Sai Kishore to Angkrish Raghuvanshi. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot worked mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, run out attempt: missed stumps by Rashid Khan

Load More
Tags :
KKR Vs GT Live Score IPL 2026 Live Cricket Updates Kolkata Vs Gujarat Ball By Ball Commentary Eden Gardens Live Toss Playing 11 Today
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
KKR vs GT Live: Over 11: 22 runs. Bowler: Arshad Khan. Kolkata Knight Riders: 138/1 (rr 12.55)
KKR vs GT Score Live, IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders Lock Horns With Gujarat Titans In Crucial Fixture
IPL
PM Modi Hails Dutch Coach Sjoerd Marijne For Reshaping Indian Hockey
PM Modi Hails Dutch Coach Sjoerd Marijne For Reshaping Indian Hockey
IPL
KKR vs GT Live: GT Wins Toss, Elects To Bowl First; Check Paying 11
KKR vs GT Live: GT Wins Toss, Elects To Bowl First; Check Paying 11
IPL
Virat Kohli's Clear Ultimatum To BCCI For ODI World Cup 2027 Plans: 'I Am Not Needed'
Virat Kohli's Clear Ultimatum To BCCI For ODI World Cup 2027 Plans: 'I Am Not Needed'
Advertisement

Videos

INFRA UPDATE: Gorakhpur International Cricket Stadium Laid, CM Yogi Attends Ceremony
NEET PROBE EXPANDS: Rajasthan Bival Family Under Scanner, Children Go Underground
YOUTH PROTEST: NSUI & Youth Congress Rally Outside NTA, Demand Action Over NEET Leak
STUDENT PROTEST: NSUI Blocks NTA Office, Demands Ban Over NEET Paper Leak Allegations
NEET SCAM PROBE: CBI Questions Coaching Director in Mumbai Over Paper Leak Link
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | NTA’s “Zero Error” Promise Has Collapsed, And Students Are Paying the Price
Opinion
Embed widget