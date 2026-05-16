KKR vs GT Live Toss Result And Confirmed Playing 11: All Team News From Eden Gardens

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom KKR hosts Gujarat Titans for IPL 2026 Match 60.

Toss at 7:00 PM IST, game starts 7:30 PM.

Eden Gardens pitch favors stroke-makers, dew possible.

Both teams reveal confirmed playing elevens after toss.

KKR vs GT Toss Update, Playing 11: The Kolkata Knight Riders are hosting the rampant Gujarat Titans this evening for Match 60 of IPL 2026 at the historic Eden Gardens. The critical coin toss is scheduled to take place at 7:00 PM IST, followed by the opening delivery at 7:30 PM. This platform will provide the definitive team configurations the moment they are announced.



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KKR vs GT Live Toss Update

The team representatives will congregate at the center of the square at 7:00 PM IST to determine the initial tactical advantage. The confirmed outcome will be populated below instantly.

Toss Result: [To be updated at 7:00 PM]

Decision: [To be updated at 7:00 PM]

Confirmed Playing 11: Kolkata Knight Riders (Will Be Updated After Toss)

The home side is looking for stability in their batting ranks as they fight to keep their season alive. The verified playing eleven will be displayed here immediately following the toss.

Finn Allen

Ajinkya Rahane (C)

Angkrish Raghuvanshi (WK)

Cameron Green

Rinku Singh

Manish Pandey

Rovman Powell

Sunil Narine

Anukul Roy

Kartik Tyagi

Vaibhav Arora

Impact Sub Options: Varun Chakravarthy, Ramandeep Singh, Navdeep Saini.

Confirmed Playing 11: Gujarat Titans ( Will Be Updated After Toss)

The visiting side will seek to preserve their remarkable five-match winning streak with a balanced tactical setup. The official list will be adjusted here as the captains declare.

Sai Sudharsan

Shubman Gill (C)

Jos Buttler (WK)

Washington Sundar

Jason Holder

Shahrukh Khan

Rahul Tewatia

Rashid Khan

Arshad Khan

Kagiso Rabada

Mohammed Siraj

Impact Sub Options: Prasidh Krishna, Nishant Sindhu.

Atmospheric Conditions And Pitch Report

The surface at the Eden Gardens is traditionally a paradise for stroke-makers, sporting a quick outfield and relatively short boundary dimensions. The local square looks hard and well-prepared.

The local forecast indicates a stifling evening with high humidity levels, though the immediate threat of rain has cleared. The presence of dew could tempt the winning captain to chase.