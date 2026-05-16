Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResultsTeamsOrange CapPurple Cap
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLKKR vs GT Live Toss Result And Confirmed Playing 11: All Team News From Eden Gardens

KKR vs GT Live Toss Result And Confirmed Playing 11: All Team News From Eden Gardens

KKR vs GT Toss Update, Playing 11: Get the official KKR vs GT live toss result and confirmed playing 11 details for Match 60 of IPL 2026. Follow real-time updates as Kolkata Knight Riders host Gujarat Titans.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 16 May 2026 06:47 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • KKR hosts Gujarat Titans for IPL 2026 Match 60.
  • Toss at 7:00 PM IST, game starts 7:30 PM.
  • Eden Gardens pitch favors stroke-makers, dew possible.
  • Both teams reveal confirmed playing elevens after toss.
KKR vs GT Toss Update, Playing 11: The Kolkata Knight Riders are hosting the rampant Gujarat Titans this evening for Match 60 of IPL 2026 at the historic Eden Gardens. The critical coin toss is scheduled to take place at 7:00 PM IST, followed by the opening delivery at 7:30 PM. This platform will provide the definitive team configurations the moment they are announced.

Keep Reloading For Live Updates.

KKR vs GT Live Toss Update

The team representatives will congregate at the center of the square at 7:00 PM IST to determine the initial tactical advantage. The confirmed outcome will be populated below instantly.

Toss Result: [To be updated at 7:00 PM]

Decision: [To be updated at 7:00 PM]

Confirmed Playing 11: Kolkata Knight Riders (Will Be Updated After Toss)

The home side is looking for stability in their batting ranks as they fight to keep their season alive. The verified playing eleven will be displayed here immediately following the toss.

Finn Allen

Ajinkya Rahane (C)

Angkrish Raghuvanshi (WK)

Cameron Green

Rinku Singh

Manish Pandey

Rovman Powell

Sunil Narine

Anukul Roy

Kartik Tyagi

Vaibhav Arora

Impact Sub Options: Varun Chakravarthy, Ramandeep Singh, Navdeep Saini.

Confirmed Playing 11: Gujarat Titans ( Will Be Updated After Toss)

The visiting side will seek to preserve their remarkable five-match winning streak with a balanced tactical setup. The official list will be adjusted here as the captains declare.

Sai Sudharsan

Shubman Gill (C)

Jos Buttler (WK)

Washington Sundar

Jason Holder

Shahrukh Khan

Rahul Tewatia

Rashid Khan

Arshad Khan

Kagiso Rabada

Mohammed Siraj

Impact Sub Options: Prasidh Krishna, Nishant Sindhu.

Atmospheric Conditions And Pitch Report

The surface at the Eden Gardens is traditionally a paradise for stroke-makers, sporting a quick outfield and relatively short boundary dimensions. The local square looks hard and well-prepared.

The local forecast indicates a stifling evening with high humidity levels, though the immediate threat of rain has cleared. The presence of dew could tempt the winning captain to chase.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What time is the toss for the KKR vs GT match?

The toss for the KKR vs GT match is scheduled to take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Where is the KKR vs GT match being played?

The KKR vs GT match is being played at the Eden Gardens.

What is the pitch at Eden Gardens known for?

The pitch at Eden Gardens is traditionally a paradise for stroke-makers with a quick outfield and short boundaries.

What are the atmospheric conditions expected to be?

The evening is expected to be stifling with high humidity, and the presence of dew could encourage the winning captain to chase.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 16 May 2026 06:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Match 60 KKR Vs GT Live Toss KKR Vs GT Playing 11 Eden Gardens Team News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
KKR vs GT Live Toss Result And Confirmed Playing 11: All Team News From Eden Gardens
KKR vs GT Live Toss Result And Confirmed Playing 11: All Team News From Eden Gardens
IPL
He's Very Loud': PBKS Reacts After Backlash On Arshdeep Singh's 'Andhere' Remark On Tilak
He's Very Loud': PBKS Reacts After Backlash On Arshdeep Singh's 'Andhere' Remark On Tilak
IPL
'Everybody Will Think I'm Cool': BCCI Urged To Ban 'Nonsense' Chit Celebration In IPL 2026
'Everybody Will Think I'm Cool': BCCI Urged To Ban 'Nonsense' Chit Celebration In IPL 2026
IPL
KKR vs GT Playoff Scenario: Who Benefits If Rain Forces A Washout At Eden Gardens?
KKR vs GT Playoff Scenario: Who Benefits If Rain Forces A Washout At Eden Gardens?
Advertisement

Videos

INFRA UPDATE: Gorakhpur International Cricket Stadium Laid, CM Yogi Attends Ceremony
NEET PROBE EXPANDS: Rajasthan Bival Family Under Scanner, Children Go Underground
YOUTH PROTEST: NSUI & Youth Congress Rally Outside NTA, Demand Action Over NEET Leak
STUDENT PROTEST: NSUI Blocks NTA Office, Demands Ban Over NEET Paper Leak Allegations
NEET SCAM PROBE: CBI Questions Coaching Director in Mumbai Over Paper Leak Link
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | NTA’s “Zero Error” Promise Has Collapsed, And Students Are Paying the Price
Opinion
Embed widget