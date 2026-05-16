The toss for the KKR vs GT match is scheduled to take place at 7:00 PM IST.
KKR vs GT Live Toss Result And Confirmed Playing 11: All Team News From Eden Gardens
KKR vs GT Toss Update, Playing 11: Get the official KKR vs GT live toss result and confirmed playing 11 details for Match 60 of IPL 2026. Follow real-time updates as Kolkata Knight Riders host Gujarat Titans.
- KKR hosts Gujarat Titans for IPL 2026 Match 60.
- Toss at 7:00 PM IST, game starts 7:30 PM.
- Eden Gardens pitch favors stroke-makers, dew possible.
- Both teams reveal confirmed playing elevens after toss.
KKR vs GT Live Toss Update
The team representatives will congregate at the center of the square at 7:00 PM IST to determine the initial tactical advantage. The confirmed outcome will be populated below instantly.
Toss Result: [To be updated at 7:00 PM]
Decision: [To be updated at 7:00 PM]
Confirmed Playing 11: Kolkata Knight Riders (Will Be Updated After Toss)
The home side is looking for stability in their batting ranks as they fight to keep their season alive. The verified playing eleven will be displayed here immediately following the toss.
Finn Allen
Ajinkya Rahane (C)
Angkrish Raghuvanshi (WK)
Cameron Green
Rinku Singh
Manish Pandey
Rovman Powell
Sunil Narine
Anukul Roy
Kartik Tyagi
Vaibhav Arora
Impact Sub Options: Varun Chakravarthy, Ramandeep Singh, Navdeep Saini.
Confirmed Playing 11: Gujarat Titans ( Will Be Updated After Toss)
The visiting side will seek to preserve their remarkable five-match winning streak with a balanced tactical setup. The official list will be adjusted here as the captains declare.
Sai Sudharsan
Shubman Gill (C)
Jos Buttler (WK)
Washington Sundar
Jason Holder
Shahrukh Khan
Rahul Tewatia
Rashid Khan
Arshad Khan
Kagiso Rabada
Mohammed Siraj
Impact Sub Options: Prasidh Krishna, Nishant Sindhu.
Atmospheric Conditions And Pitch Report
The surface at the Eden Gardens is traditionally a paradise for stroke-makers, sporting a quick outfield and relatively short boundary dimensions. The local square looks hard and well-prepared.
The local forecast indicates a stifling evening with high humidity levels, though the immediate threat of rain has cleared. The presence of dew could tempt the winning captain to chase.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What time is the toss for the KKR vs GT match?
Where is the KKR vs GT match being played?
The KKR vs GT match is being played at the Eden Gardens.
What is the pitch at Eden Gardens known for?
The pitch at Eden Gardens is traditionally a paradise for stroke-makers with a quick outfield and short boundaries.
What are the atmospheric conditions expected to be?
The evening is expected to be stifling with high humidity, and the presence of dew could encourage the winning captain to chase.