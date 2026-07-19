France Star Blasts Teammates After FIFA World Cup Humiliation: 'Pretty Shameful'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom France suffered 6-4 loss ending disappointing World Cup campaign.

Rabiot criticized teammates' behavior in the first half.

The defeat concluded Didier Deschamps' successful tenure as manager.

Adrien Rabiot France vs England: France's disappointing FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign ended on a sour note, and midfielder Adrien Rabiot did not hold back in his assessment of the team's performance following the third-place playoff defeat to England. The Three Lions stormed into a 4-0 lead during a chaotic first half before eventually sealing a dramatic 6-4 victory, with Bukayo Saka scoring a hat-trick. The AC Milan star criticised the attitude shown by some of his teammates during the opening 45 minutes.

Rabiot Delivers Brutal Verdict

While France mounted an impressive fightback after the break, Rabiot admitted the damage had already been done.

"We started this first half in a pretty shameful way, I'd say. I saw behaviours from certain players that I had never seen until now for a match like this. It's true that it's a bit disappointing because, well, this was the last match to make a good impression in this competition."

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"We shouldn't forget everything we've done." he added.

Rabiot also stressed that France still had a responsibility to compete until the very end despite the disappointment of missing out on the final.

"It's true there is a lot of disappointment after this semifinal loss against Spain, but there you go, there was a job to be done right until the end."

End Of An Era For France

After entering the tournament as one of the favourites to lift the trophy, Les Bleus finished outside the podium following successive defeats in the semi-final and bronze-medal match.

The third-place playoff had already been surrounded by mixed emotions, with both France and England publicly acknowledging their disappointment at having to play the fixture after falling short in the semi-finals.

The defeat brought the curtain down on Didier Deschamps' remarkable spell as France manager. The 1998 World Cup-winning captain leaves after guiding Les Bleus to multiple major finals, including lifting the FIFA World Cup in 2018.

Attention now turns to the future, with Zinedine Zidane widely expected to take charge of the French national team as a new chapter begins.