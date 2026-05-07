MS Dhoni has been seen bowling spin in recent practice sessions, though there is still no clear timeline for his comeback. Difficulties with running at full intensity are reportedly a concern.
WATCH: Will MS Dhoni Bowl In IPL 2026? Practice Footage Goes Viral
The latest visuals show the former CSK captain trying his hand at bowling during practice sessions.
More than 50 matches have already been completed in Indian Premier League 2026, and the league stage is now nearing its final stretch. Amid growing speculation over Chennai Super Kings’ playoff chances, fans are still waiting for the much-anticipated return of MS Dhoni.
With only four league matches left for CSK, excitement around Dhoni’s comeback continues to build. Chennai’s next fixture is scheduled against Lucknow Super Giants on May 10, and ahead of the clash, a fresh practice video of Dhoni has gone viral online.
Dhoni Seen Bowling in Practice
Over the past few days, Dhoni had mostly been seen working on his batting and wicketkeeping drills. However, the latest visuals show the former CSK captain trying his hand at bowling during practice sessions.
MS Dhoni was spotted delivering spin bowling with a short run-up while appearing relaxed and cheerful. Reports suggest that difficulties with running at full intensity continue to be a concern, which is believed to be one of the main reasons behind his absence from IPL 2026 so far.
WATCH VIDEO
MS Dhoni bowling in nets 💛 🔥— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 7, 2026
- Waiting for the return in Yellow Army. pic.twitter.com/YagPPv3zjV
Before Chennai’s match against Delhi Capitals, CSK bowling coach Eric Simons had said that he was not in a position to provide a clear update on Dhoni’s return. He also mentioned that no timeline had been finalized for the veteran wicketkeeper-batter’s comeback. CSK later went on to beat Delhi by eight wickets.
CSK’s Position in Playoff Race
Chennai endured a difficult start to the season, losing their opening three matches. However, the five-time champions have recovered strongly by winning five of their last seven games.
At present, CSK occupy sixth place on the points table with 10 points. If they manage to win three of their remaining four league-stage matches, their chances of securing a playoff berth will improve significantly.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the latest update on MS Dhoni's return to the IPL 2026?
How are Chennai Super Kings' playoff chances looking?
CSK are currently in sixth place with 10 points. Winning three of their remaining four matches would significantly improve their chances of reaching the playoffs.
What did the CSK bowling coach say about MS Dhoni's return?
CSK bowling coach Eric Simons stated he could not provide a clear update on Dhoni's return and mentioned no timeline had been finalized for his comeback.
Has MS Dhoni been practicing bowling recently?
Yes, a recent viral video shows MS Dhoni bowling spin with a short run-up during practice sessions. This is a change from his previous batting and wicketkeeping drills.