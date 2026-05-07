WATCH: Will MS Dhoni Bowl In IPL 2026? Practice Footage Goes Viral

More than 50 matches have already been completed in Indian Premier League 2026, and the league stage is now nearing its final stretch. Amid growing speculation over Chennai Super Kings’ playoff chances, fans are still waiting for the much-anticipated return of MS Dhoni.

With only four league matches left for CSK, excitement around Dhoni’s comeback continues to build. Chennai’s next fixture is scheduled against Lucknow Super Giants on May 10, and ahead of the clash, a fresh practice video of Dhoni has gone viral online.

Dhoni Seen Bowling in Practice

Over the past few days, Dhoni had mostly been seen working on his batting and wicketkeeping drills. However, the latest visuals show the former CSK captain trying his hand at bowling during practice sessions.

MS Dhoni was spotted delivering spin bowling with a short run-up while appearing relaxed and cheerful. Reports suggest that difficulties with running at full intensity continue to be a concern, which is believed to be one of the main reasons behind his absence from IPL 2026 so far.

WATCH VIDEO

MS Dhoni bowling in nets 💛 🔥



- Waiting for the return in Yellow Army. pic.twitter.com/YagPPv3zjV — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 7, 2026

Before Chennai’s match against Delhi Capitals, CSK bowling coach Eric Simons had said that he was not in a position to provide a clear update on Dhoni’s return. He also mentioned that no timeline had been finalized for the veteran wicketkeeper-batter’s comeback. CSK later went on to beat Delhi by eight wickets.

CSK’s Position in Playoff Race

Chennai endured a difficult start to the season, losing their opening three matches. However, the five-time champions have recovered strongly by winning five of their last seven games.

At present, CSK occupy sixth place on the points table with 10 points. If they manage to win three of their remaining four league-stage matches, their chances of securing a playoff berth will improve significantly.