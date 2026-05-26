Virat Kohli Creates Historic IPL Record With Unmatched 600-Run Feat

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Virat Kohli achieved 600+ runs in four consecutive IPL seasons.

This milestone was reached during RCB's Qualifier 1 against GT.

His sustained performance drives RCB's success in IPL 2026.

Virat Kohli Latest IPL Record: Virat Kohli has carved his name deeper into IPL history. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru icon became the first player ever to score 600 or more runs in four consecutive IPL seasons, adding another extraordinary milestone to his already glittering T20 legacy. The landmark came during RCB’s IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 clash against Gujarat Titans (GT). Kohli needed little over 40 runs ahead of the game to reach the historic mark, and the veteran batsman comfortably got there, continuing his remarkable consistency at the top level.

Kohli Sets A New IPL Benchmark

Virat Kohli scored 639, 741, and 657 runs in the 2023, 2024 and 2025 editions of the Indian Premier League. With his 43-run outing against GT in the IPL 2026 Qualifier, he reached the 600-run mark this season as well.

While several batsmen have enjoyed dominant IPL campaigns over the years, no player had managed to maintain the 600-run benchmark across four straight seasons before Kohli.

The achievement highlights not just his ability to score heavily, but also his incredible longevity and adaptability in the shortest format. Across changing conditions, bowling attacks and team combinations, Kohli has remained among the most dependable performers in the league.

For years, the former RCB captain has been the backbone of Bengaluru’s batting lineup. Even after nearly two decades in top-level cricket, he continues to produce match-winning performances with remarkable consistency.

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Another Massive Season For RCB’s Superstar

IPL 2026 has been another memorable campaign for Kohli individually, as he has smashed four half-centuries, and one hundred so far. The experienced opener has played a major role in RCB’s impressive run to the playoffs and their first-place finish in the league standings.

His ability to anchor innings while maintaining an aggressive scoring rate has given Bengaluru stability throughout the tournament. Time and again this season, Kohli has delivered under pressure and helped the defending champions stay ahead in crucial moments.

RCB have looked like one of the most complete teams in IPL 2026, and Virat Kohli’s form has been central to that success.