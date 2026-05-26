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HomeSportsIPLVirat Kohli Creates Historic IPL Record With Unmatched 600-Run Feat

Virat Kohli Creates Historic IPL Record With Unmatched 600-Run Feat

Virat Kohli scripted IPL history after becoming the first player ever to score 600-plus runs in four consecutive seasons during RCB vs GT Qualifier 1 Playoff match.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 26 May 2026 08:57 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Virat Kohli achieved 600+ runs in four consecutive IPL seasons.
  • This milestone was reached during RCB's Qualifier 1 against GT.
  • His sustained performance drives RCB's success in IPL 2026.

Virat Kohli Latest IPL Record: Virat Kohli has carved his name deeper into IPL history. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru icon became the first player ever to score 600 or more runs in four consecutive IPL seasons, adding another extraordinary milestone to his already glittering T20 legacy. The landmark came during RCB’s IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 clash against Gujarat Titans (GT). Kohli needed little over 40 runs ahead of the game to reach the historic mark, and the veteran batsman comfortably got there, continuing his remarkable consistency at the top level.

Kohli Sets A New IPL Benchmark

Virat Kohli scored 639, 741, and 657 runs in the 2023, 2024 and 2025 editions of the Indian Premier League. With his 43-run outing against GT in the IPL 2026 Qualifier, he reached the 600-run mark this season as well. 

While several batsmen have enjoyed dominant IPL campaigns over the years, no player had managed to maintain the 600-run benchmark across four straight seasons before Kohli.

The achievement highlights not just his ability to score heavily, but also his incredible longevity and adaptability in the shortest format. Across changing conditions, bowling attacks and team combinations, Kohli has remained among the most dependable performers in the league.

For years, the former RCB captain has been the backbone of Bengaluru’s batting lineup. Even after nearly two decades in top-level cricket, he continues to produce match-winning performances with remarkable consistency.

Also Check: Aakash Chopra Rips Into Trolls Targeting Travis Head’s Family After Virat Kohli IPL Spat

Another Massive Season For RCB’s Superstar

IPL 2026 has been another memorable campaign for Kohli individually, as he has smashed four half-centuries, and one hundred so far. The experienced opener has played a major role in RCB’s impressive run to the playoffs and their first-place finish in the league standings.

His ability to anchor innings while maintaining an aggressive scoring rate has given Bengaluru stability throughout the tournament. Time and again this season, Kohli has delivered under pressure and helped the defending champions stay ahead in crucial moments.

RCB have looked like one of the most complete teams in IPL 2026, and Virat Kohli’s form has been central to that success.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Virat Kohli's latest IPL record?

Virat Kohli is the first player in IPL history to score 600 or more runs in four consecutive seasons.

In which IPL season did Virat Kohli achieve this record?

Virat Kohli achieved this milestone in IPL 2026 during a Qualifier 1 match against Gujarat Titans.

What were Virat Kohli's run totals in the previous three seasons?

Virat Kohli scored 639 runs in IPL 2023, 741 runs in IPL 2024, and 657 runs in IPL 2025.

What does this achievement highlight about Virat Kohli?

This achievement highlights his remarkable consistency, longevity, and adaptability in the T20 format.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 May 2026 08:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli RCB IPL Playoffs IPL Records IPL
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