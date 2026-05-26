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HomeSportsIPL‘Scumbags’: Aakash Chopra Rips Into Trolls Targeting Travis Head’s Family After Virat Kohli IPL Spat

‘Scumbags’: Aakash Chopra Rips Into Trolls Targeting Travis Head’s Family After Virat Kohli IPL Spat

Aakash Chopra blasted online trolls after Travis Head’s family and close friends allegedly received abusive messages following the player's IPL 2026 spat with Virat Kohli.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 26 May 2026 07:55 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Aakash Chopra condemned online trolls abusing Travis Head's family.
  • Kohli and Head had a verbal exchange during an IPL match.
  • Tension continued post-match, with a handshake incident going viral.

Virat Kohli Travis Head IPL Saga: Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has strongly criticised trolls after Travis Head's family became targets of online abuse following the Australian batsman’s apparent spat with Virat Kohli. Head’s wife, Jessica Head, had recently revealed that several friends and relatives received hateful messages on social media in the aftermath of the incident that took place during the IPL 2026 clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Aakash Chopra Hits Out At Toxic Fan Behaviour

Reacting to the online attacks, Chopra did not hold back while condemning the behaviour of certain fans on social media.

“People abusing wives… kids… are the lowest form of scumbags,” Chopra wrote on X. “Some might be found under this comment, too. Same lowlifes won’t handle an iota of criticism about themselves or their idols. Hypocrites.”

His comments quickly gained traction online, with many users supporting his stance against personal abuse directed toward players’ families.

Kohli-Head Exchange Sparked Massive Online Debate

The issue traces back to a tense on-field moment during the SRH vs RCB encounter in IPL 2026. Kohli and Head were seen involved in a verbal exchange during the match, although the exact details behind the confrontation were never officially confirmed.

The tension appeared to continue even after the game ended. Viral videos circulating online showed Head approaching Kohli for the customary post-match handshake, but the former RCB captain walk past him while greeting other SRH players.

That sequence immediately became a major talking point across social media, triggering intense fan debates between supporters of both cricketers.

However, things took an uglier turn after Jessica Head claimed the abuse extended toward their personal circle as well.

Fans Even Dragged Travis Scott Into The Chaos

In a bizarre twist, the online frenzy also mistakenly involved American rapper Travis Scott.

Several users seem to have confused the rapper with Travis Head due to the shared first name and reportedly ended up targeting Scott on social media platforms as well.

Check out: Why An American Rapper Was Dragged Into Virat Kohli vs Travis Head Debate

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Aakash Chopra criticize trolls?

Aakash Chopra criticized trolls for directing online abuse at Travis Head's family after an incident involving Virat Kohli during an IPL match.

What happened between Virat Kohli and Travis Head?

Virat Kohli and Travis Head were involved in a verbal exchange during an IPL match. Head also appeared to be ignored by Kohli for a post-match handshake.

How did Travis Head's family get targeted?

Travis Head's wife revealed that friends and relatives received hateful messages on social media following the on-field incident with Virat Kohli.

Was anyone else mistakenly targeted in the online chaos?

Yes, American rapper Travis Scott was mistakenly targeted by users online due to having the same first name as Travis Head.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 May 2026 07:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli SRH RCB Aakash Chopra Travis Head IPL
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