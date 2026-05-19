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RR vs LSG Live Toss And Confirmed Playing 11: Critical Team Changes And Line-Ups From Jaipur
RR vs LSG Toss Update, Playing 11: Live Toss and Playing 11 updates for Match 64 of IPL 2026 between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.
Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag has won the crucial toss and elected to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants in Match 64 of the Indian Premier League 2026 cycle at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. With chasing historically proving to be a massive asset at this specific venue due to the potential intervention of evening dew, the home side will look to exploit early bowling conditions before executing a calculated second-innings pursuit.
The Confirmed Team Formations
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Prince Yadav
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal(c), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dhruv Jurel(w), Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Sushant Mishra, Sandeep Sharma, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja
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