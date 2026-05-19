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HomeSportsIPLRR vs LSG Live Toss And Confirmed Playing 11: Critical Team Changes And Line-Ups From Jaipur

RR vs LSG Live Toss And Confirmed Playing 11: Critical Team Changes And Line-Ups From Jaipur

RR vs LSG Toss Update, Playing 11: Live Toss and Playing 11 updates for Match 64 of IPL 2026 between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 19 May 2026 07:12 PM (IST)

Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag has won the crucial toss and elected to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants in Match 64 of the Indian Premier League 2026 cycle at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. With chasing historically proving to be a massive asset at this specific venue due to the potential intervention of evening dew, the home side will look to exploit early bowling conditions before executing a calculated second-innings pursuit.

The Confirmed Team Formations

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Prince Yadav

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal(c), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dhruv Jurel(w), Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Sushant Mishra, Sandeep Sharma, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja

 

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 May 2026 07:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
RR Vs LSG Toss Today Rajasthan Royals Playing 11 Lucknow Super Giants Lineup IPL 2026 Live Match Updates Jaipur Stadium Toss Result
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