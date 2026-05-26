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HomeSportsIPLRCB vs GT IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Which Team Has Better Dharamshala Record?

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Which Team Has Better Dharamshala Record?

RCB and GT face off in IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 at Dharamshala. Here's a look at which team has historically performed better at the HPCA Stadium ahead of the big clash?

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 26 May 2026 05:38 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • RCB and GT clash in IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 for a place in the final.
  • RCB holds an advantage with prior Dharamshala experience.
  • GT will play its first-ever IPL match at this venue in the Playoff clash.

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Playoffs: Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans are all set to battle in the IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on May 26. With a direct place in the final at stake, both sides enter the contest carrying strong momentum after impressive league-stage campaigns. While GT finished among the most consistent teams under the leadership of Shubman Gill, RCB arrive as defending champions and table-toppers. However, one factor that could quietly influence the contest is familiarity with conditions in Dharamshala, something that may slightly favour Bengaluru heading into the high-pressure fixture.

RCB Hold The Edge In Dharamshala

RCB may not have played many matches at the HPCA Stadium over the years, but they do hold a respectable record at the venue. Out of their three IPL games in Dharamshala, they have managed to win two, one of which came just a few days ago.

On the other hand, today's match will mark GT's very first appearance at the Dharamshala venue. Despite being one of the strongest franchises in recent seasons, Gujarat have never previously played an IPL match at the HPCA Stadium.

That said, as fast bowlers usually enjoy movement because of the cooler weather and bounce on offer, both teams would be looking to take advantage.

RCB’s previous experience at the venue could prove useful, especially in a high-stakes encounter as such. With players like Virat Kohli and Krunal Pandya in strong form, Bengaluru will hope familiarity with the venue helps them settle early into the contest.

Also Check: R Ashwin’s Cryptic ‘07:07’ Post Sparks Hardik Pandya To CSK Rumours

GT Face New Challenge At HPCA Stadium

That lack of experience does not necessarily put Gujarat Titans at a major disadvantage, but adapting to conditions quickly could become an important factor.

Their bowling attack, however, possesses enough quality to thrive in pace-friendly conditions, while their batting lineup has consistently handled pressure situations throughout IPL 2026.

GT also have a strong playoff pedigree despite being a relatively new franchise. They won the IPL title in their debut season in 2022 and reached the final again the following year. Under Gill’s captaincy this season, the Titans have once again looked composed in crunch moments.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Where will the IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 match between RCB and GT be played?

The match will take place at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala.

Which team has a better record at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala?

RCB has a slightly better record, having won two out of three IPL games played there. This will be GT's first appearance at the venue.

How has GT performed in recent IPL seasons?

Despite being a new franchise, GT won the IPL title in 2022 and reached the final in 2023. They have shown composure in crucial moments this season as well.

What advantage might RCB have in this match?

RCB's familiarity with the Dharamshala conditions could help them settle into the game more quickly, especially in this high-stakes playoff encounter.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 May 2026 05:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
RCB IPL Playoffs GT IPL RCB VS GT
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