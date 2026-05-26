RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Which Team Has Better Dharamshala Record?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom RCB and GT clash in IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 for a place in the final.

RCB holds an advantage with prior Dharamshala experience.

GT will play its first-ever IPL match at this venue in the Playoff clash.

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Playoffs: Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans are all set to battle in the IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on May 26. With a direct place in the final at stake, both sides enter the contest carrying strong momentum after impressive league-stage campaigns. While GT finished among the most consistent teams under the leadership of Shubman Gill, RCB arrive as defending champions and table-toppers. However, one factor that could quietly influence the contest is familiarity with conditions in Dharamshala, something that may slightly favour Bengaluru heading into the high-pressure fixture.

RCB Hold The Edge In Dharamshala

RCB may not have played many matches at the HPCA Stadium over the years, but they do hold a respectable record at the venue. Out of their three IPL games in Dharamshala, they have managed to win two, one of which came just a few days ago.

On the other hand, today's match will mark GT's very first appearance at the Dharamshala venue. Despite being one of the strongest franchises in recent seasons, Gujarat have never previously played an IPL match at the HPCA Stadium.

That said, as fast bowlers usually enjoy movement because of the cooler weather and bounce on offer, both teams would be looking to take advantage.

RCB’s previous experience at the venue could prove useful, especially in a high-stakes encounter as such. With players like Virat Kohli and Krunal Pandya in strong form, Bengaluru will hope familiarity with the venue helps them settle early into the contest.

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GT Face New Challenge At HPCA Stadium

That lack of experience does not necessarily put Gujarat Titans at a major disadvantage, but adapting to conditions quickly could become an important factor.

Their bowling attack, however, possesses enough quality to thrive in pace-friendly conditions, while their batting lineup has consistently handled pressure situations throughout IPL 2026.

GT also have a strong playoff pedigree despite being a relatively new franchise. They won the IPL title in their debut season in 2022 and reached the final again the following year. Under Gill’s captaincy this season, the Titans have once again looked composed in crunch moments.