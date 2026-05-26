Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResultsTeamsOrange CapPurple Cap
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLR Ashwin’s Cryptic ‘07:07’ Post Sparks Hardik Pandya To CSK Rumours

R Ashwin’s Cryptic ‘07:07’ Post Sparks Hardik Pandya To CSK Rumours

R Ashwin’s mysterious “07:07” remark while discussing CSK's transfer targets has sparked huge speculation linking Hardik Pandya with a potential IPL move.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 26 May 2026 04:56 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ravichandran Ashwin's cryptic '07:07' tweet grabbed attention.
  • Fans linked '07:07' to Hardik Pandya potentially joining Chennai Super Kings.
  • Hardik Pandya's difficult IPL season fuels Mumbai Indians' future questions.

Ashwin Hardik Pandya CSK Rumour: Ravichandran Ashwin has sent IPL fans into speculation mode after dropping a cryptic “07:07” in his recent tweet. The remark quickly went viral, with many supporters linking it to Hardik Pandya and fuelling rumours of a sensational move away from Mumbai Indian to rivals Chennai Super Kings. His post came in response to a fan asking whether CSK should try to re-sign Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana if Kolkata Knight Riders decide to release him. While replying, Ashwin appeared to hint at a few names Chennai could target to strengthen their squad.

Ashwin’s ‘07:07’ Clue Leaves Fans Guessing

Ashwin backed the idea of retaining Pathirana and also mentioned Ben Stokes as a possible option. However, it was his mention of “07:07” that grabbed the most attention online.

Hardik recently uploaded a seemingly casual Instagram story featuring a laptop, notebook, pen and mobile phone. However, eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed the time displayed on the phone screen, '07:07.'

They connected the number CSK's popular number seven, MS Dhoni, with many speculating that the all-rounder could be hinting at a future move to CSK.

In his post, Ashwin wrote that Shivam Dube and '07:07' could take up Chennai's middle-order/finishing responsibilities, making fans wonder if he was indirectly hinting at a future transfer involving the Indian all-rounder.

Also Check: Hardik Pandya To Join CSK? Viral 07 07 Instagram Story Leaves Fans Convinced

Hardik’s Future Under Spotlight After Tough Season

The rumours arrive at a difficult time for Hardik and Mumbai Indians following a disappointing IPL 2026 campaign. MI finished ninth in the points table and were among the earliest teams to be eliminated from playoff contention.

Hardik also endured a difficult season personally, scoring just 146 runs in eight innings while claiming only three wickets. Questions have already been raised about Mumbai’s direction after another underwhelming year despite boasting a star-studded squad.

For now, there is no official confirmation surrounding a possible move to CSK. But Ashwin’s cryptic '07:07' reference has certainly added fuel to one of the biggest IPL rumours currently circulating online.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What cryptic clue did Ravichandran Ashwin tweet that sparked speculation?

Ravichandran Ashwin tweeted '07:07', which fans interpreted as a hint related to Hardik Pandya and a potential move to CSK.

Why are fans linking Ashwin's tweet to Hardik Pandya and CSK?

Hardik Pandya posted an Instagram story showing the time '07:07' on his phone. Ashwin's tweet mentioned '07:07' in the context of CSK's middle order.

What is the context of Hardik Pandya's recent IPL season?

Hardik Pandya had a difficult IPL 2026 season with Mumbai Indians, who finished ninth, and he personally scored few runs and took few wickets.

Besides Hardik Pandya, who else did Ashwin mention as a potential CSK target?

Ashwin also backed the idea of CSK re-signing Matheesha Pathirana and mentioned Ben Stokes as a possible option for the squad.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 26 May 2026 04:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
CSK MI R Ashwin IPL Hardik Pandya
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
R Ashwin’s Cryptic ‘07:07’ Post Sparks Hardik Pandya To CSK Rumours
R Ashwin’s Cryptic ‘07:07’ Post Sparks Hardik Pandya To CSK Rumours
IPL
3 Cricketers Who Played For Both India And Pakistan Ft. 'Father Of Pakistan Cricket'
3 Cricketers Who Played For Both India And Pakistan Ft. 'Father Of Pakistan Cricket'
IPL
Gujarat Titans IPL Playoffs History: Wins, Losses, Full Record Explored
Gujarat Titans IPL Playoffs History: Wins, Losses, Full Record Explored
IPL
Why An American Rapper Was Dragged Into Virat Kohli vs Travis Head Debate
Why An American Rapper Was Dragged Into Virat Kohli vs Travis Head Debate
Advertisement

Videos

MALIHABAD TENSION: Hindu Groups Halted After Hanuman Chalisa Protest at Disputed Kila Site
BAKRID FLASHPOINT: Mira Road Clashes and Malihabad Protests Push Security Forces on Alert
LUCKNOW-MIRA ROAD TENSIONS: Temple Claim, Bakrid Row and Protests Put Police on High Alert
MIRA ROAD FLASHPOINT: Bakrid Goat Row Sparks Protests, Slogans and Tight Police Security
GLOBAL FLASHPOINT: Trump’s Iran Strategy Sparks Fresh War Fears Despite Ceasefire Claims
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why China Can’t Invade Taiwan
Opinion
Embed widget