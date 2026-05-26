R Ashwin’s Cryptic ‘07:07’ Post Sparks Hardik Pandya To CSK Rumours

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ravichandran Ashwin's cryptic '07:07' tweet grabbed attention.

Fans linked '07:07' to Hardik Pandya potentially joining Chennai Super Kings.

Hardik Pandya's difficult IPL season fuels Mumbai Indians' future questions.

Ashwin Hardik Pandya CSK Rumour: Ravichandran Ashwin has sent IPL fans into speculation mode after dropping a cryptic “07:07” in his recent tweet. The remark quickly went viral, with many supporters linking it to Hardik Pandya and fuelling rumours of a sensational move away from Mumbai Indian to rivals Chennai Super Kings. His post came in response to a fan asking whether CSK should try to re-sign Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana if Kolkata Knight Riders decide to release him. While replying, Ashwin appeared to hint at a few names Chennai could target to strengthen their squad.

Ashwin’s ‘07:07’ Clue Leaves Fans Guessing

Ashwin backed the idea of retaining Pathirana and also mentioned Ben Stokes as a possible option. However, it was his mention of “07:07” that grabbed the most attention online.

Hardik recently uploaded a seemingly casual Instagram story featuring a laptop, notebook, pen and mobile phone. However, eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed the time displayed on the phone screen, '07:07.'

They connected the number CSK's popular number seven, MS Dhoni, with many speculating that the all-rounder could be hinting at a future move to CSK.

In his post, Ashwin wrote that Shivam Dube and '07:07' could take up Chennai's middle-order/finishing responsibilities, making fans wonder if he was indirectly hinting at a future transfer involving the Indian all-rounder.

Also Check: Hardik Pandya To Join CSK? Viral 07 07 Instagram Story Leaves Fans Convinced

Hardik’s Future Under Spotlight After Tough Season

The rumours arrive at a difficult time for Hardik and Mumbai Indians following a disappointing IPL 2026 campaign. MI finished ninth in the points table and were among the earliest teams to be eliminated from playoff contention.

Hardik also endured a difficult season personally, scoring just 146 runs in eight innings while claiming only three wickets. Questions have already been raised about Mumbai’s direction after another underwhelming year despite boasting a star-studded squad.

For now, there is no official confirmation surrounding a possible move to CSK. But Ashwin’s cryptic '07:07' reference has certainly added fuel to one of the biggest IPL rumours currently circulating online.