Ravichandran Ashwin tweeted '07:07', which fans interpreted as a hint related to Hardik Pandya and a potential move to CSK.
R Ashwin’s Cryptic ‘07:07’ Post Sparks Hardik Pandya To CSK Rumours
R Ashwin’s mysterious “07:07” remark while discussing CSK's transfer targets has sparked huge speculation linking Hardik Pandya with a potential IPL move.
- Ravichandran Ashwin's cryptic '07:07' tweet grabbed attention.
- Fans linked '07:07' to Hardik Pandya potentially joining Chennai Super Kings.
- Hardik Pandya's difficult IPL season fuels Mumbai Indians' future questions.
Ashwin Hardik Pandya CSK Rumour: Ravichandran Ashwin has sent IPL fans into speculation mode after dropping a cryptic “07:07” in his recent tweet. The remark quickly went viral, with many supporters linking it to Hardik Pandya and fuelling rumours of a sensational move away from Mumbai Indian to rivals Chennai Super Kings. His post came in response to a fan asking whether CSK should try to re-sign Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana if Kolkata Knight Riders decide to release him. While replying, Ashwin appeared to hint at a few names Chennai could target to strengthen their squad.
Ashwin’s ‘07:07’ Clue Leaves Fans Guessing
Pathirana, 07:07 & Stokes !— Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) May 26, 2026
Opening✅
Dube & 07:07 MiddleOrder/Finishing✅
Overton & Stokes Balance✅ https://t.co/kSALlKQDCp
Ashwin backed the idea of retaining Pathirana and also mentioned Ben Stokes as a possible option. However, it was his mention of “07:07” that grabbed the most attention online.
Hardik recently uploaded a seemingly casual Instagram story featuring a laptop, notebook, pen and mobile phone. However, eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed the time displayed on the phone screen, '07:07.'
They connected the number CSK's popular number seven, MS Dhoni, with many speculating that the all-rounder could be hinting at a future move to CSK.
In his post, Ashwin wrote that Shivam Dube and '07:07' could take up Chennai's middle-order/finishing responsibilities, making fans wonder if he was indirectly hinting at a future transfer involving the Indian all-rounder.
Also Check: Hardik Pandya To Join CSK? Viral 07 07 Instagram Story Leaves Fans Convinced
Hardik’s Future Under Spotlight After Tough Season
The rumours arrive at a difficult time for Hardik and Mumbai Indians following a disappointing IPL 2026 campaign. MI finished ninth in the points table and were among the earliest teams to be eliminated from playoff contention.
Hardik also endured a difficult season personally, scoring just 146 runs in eight innings while claiming only three wickets. Questions have already been raised about Mumbai’s direction after another underwhelming year despite boasting a star-studded squad.
For now, there is no official confirmation surrounding a possible move to CSK. But Ashwin’s cryptic '07:07' reference has certainly added fuel to one of the biggest IPL rumours currently circulating online.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What cryptic clue did Ravichandran Ashwin tweet that sparked speculation?
Why are fans linking Ashwin's tweet to Hardik Pandya and CSK?
Hardik Pandya posted an Instagram story showing the time '07:07' on his phone. Ashwin's tweet mentioned '07:07' in the context of CSK's middle order.
What is the context of Hardik Pandya's recent IPL season?
Hardik Pandya had a difficult IPL 2026 season with Mumbai Indians, who finished ninth, and he personally scored few runs and took few wickets.
Besides Hardik Pandya, who else did Ashwin mention as a potential CSK target?
Ashwin also backed the idea of CSK re-signing Matheesha Pathirana and mentioned Ben Stokes as a possible option for the squad.