WATCH: R Ashwin Slams Preity Zinta's PBKS For Venue Change Decision: 'It's Wrong'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ravichandran Ashwin criticizes Punjab Kings' scheduling disruptions.

Ashwin cites successful franchises' consistent home venue strategy.

He recalls past elimination due to mid-season venue changes.

Dharamsala's unfamiliar conditions challenge batting unit's rhythm.

The veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has directed strong criticism toward the Punjab Kings hierarchy regarding their scheduling strategies for the current campaign. Despite establishing early dominance with a seven-match unbeaten streak, the franchise has suffered five consecutive defeats. Ashwin believes the decision to move fixtures to their secondary home in Dharamsala has severely disrupted their rhythm.

The Luxury Of A Single Venue

Ashwin pointed out that the most successful franchises in the tournament consistently play all their home fixtures at a solitary stadium. He argued that tactical familiarity is a cornerstone of championship success.

"Consider this perspective. Out of nineteen seasons, the three most decorated clubs hold thirteen trophies between them. Add another two from Hyderabad. Have any of these franchises ever shifted their home base?" Ashwin observed.

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Ashwin🗣️: KKR, CSK, and MI are three teams that have won a lot of trophies - between them, they hold 13 trophies. Have these teams ever changed their home venues❓



We can all say that Punjab is struggling with… pic.twitter.com/kXixirotiR — AkCricTalks🎤🇮🇳 (@AKCricTalks) May 16, 2026

Familiar Failures Recalled From Experience

Drawing on his own stint as the captain of the franchise, the veteran spinner stated that shifting bases midway through a campaign places an unnecessary burden on the squad.

"People judge from the boundary ropes, but having occupied that dressing room, I can confirm this strategy is flawed. We previously won five games in Mohali before a venue change caused our elimination," he added.

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The Challenges Of The Dharamsala Surface

The Shreyas Iyer-led side must win their remaining fixtures to stay in the hunt for a top-four finish. However, the unique conditions of the mountain venue complicate their immediate qualification path.

"They are currently operating away from Mullanpur. In Dharamsala, setting a target is complicated because the ball keeps relatively low early on, requiring significant time to read the surface correctly," Ashwin explained.

Batting Unit Facing Technical Adjustments

The sudden dip in run-scoring has been attributed directly to the difficulties of adjusting to an unfamiliar pitch. The batting unit has looked uncharacteristically tentative during the powerplay overs.

"The team is falling short by twenty to forty runs simply because they are forced to adjust. It is lazy to say they are just struggling. They played successive matches away from their primary home," he stated.

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A Question For The League Organisers

With the league stage reaching its business end, the scheduling decisions continue to face intense scrutiny from analysts. The spinner concluded by questioning the lack of uniformity across the different franchises.

He remains adamant that forcing certain teams to shuffle between bases creates an unequal playing field. Supporters are now waiting to see if the squad can overcome this tactical hurdle.