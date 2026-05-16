PM Modi Hails Dutch Coach Sjoerd Marijne For Reshaping Indian Hockey

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM Modi praised coach Marijne's role in women's hockey growth.

Coach Marijne feels honored, calling PM's words motivational.

PM urged diaspora to support Indian teams at World Cup.

Marijne noted PM's consistent support for the team.

New Delhi: Feeling "honoured and grateful" after Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised his contribution to Indian women's hockey during a visit to the Netherlands, chief coach Sjoerd Marijne on Saturday said the recognition motivates him and the team to perform even better in upcoming events, including the World Cup.

Addressing the Indian community in The Hague, PM Modi lauded Indian hockey and also Dutch coach Marijne for his dedication to the sport's growth in India.

He also urged fans across the country to support the Indian hockey teams at the upcoming FIH Hockey World Cup, scheduled in the Netherlands and Belgium from August 15 to 30.

"I received a video from someone in the audience at The Hague event where PM Modi was speaking. The first thing I felt was immense honour and gratitude for his support for Indian hockey,” Marijne told PTI.

PM Modi arrived in the Netherlands on Friday, marking the second leg of his five-nation tour aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation in trade, technology, defence, and renewable energy.

"In hockey, the Netherlands also has a big contribution. Dutch coaches have reshaped Indian hockey's future in recent times. India's women's hockey team has performed splendidly over the years, and head coach Sjoerd Marijne has played a pivotal role in this," PM Modi said at the diaspora event in The Hague.

“This time, the Netherlands will also host the Hockey World Cup and you all must go to cheer for our team. It doesn't matter who wins the Hockey World Cup, but in the next Olympics, the friendship between India and the Netherlands will definitely prevail,” he added.

When asked whether the PM’s words have added to the pressure, Marijne said it serves as positive encouragement.

“We always put the highest pressure on ourselves because we want to win and perform. This feels more like motivation than additional pressure,” he explained.

Marijne highlighted the PM’s consistent support, irrespective of match outcomes.

“We know PM Modi supports us even when we don’t win. After the bronze medal match in Tokyo, which we lost, he called us just like after our win against Australia.

"He praised our efforts and reminded us that the country is proud of the team. It’s all about giving everything you’ve got,” he said.

Under Marijne’s guidance, the Indian women’s hockey team created history by finishing fourth in only their second appearance at the quadrennial event in more than 36 years.

They narrowly missed out on a maiden medal after a hard-fought 3-4 loss to Great Britain in the bronze play-off match.

Marijne returned as chief coach in January this year following Harendra Singh’s resignation.

He is optimistic about seeing packed stadiums during India’s matches at the World Cup, especially after PM Modi’s appeal to the diaspora.

“Absolutely. PM Modi urging people to support both teams is a big deal. It’s very encouraging and great for our sport. Coaching India is special because we have fans all over the world,” said the 52-year-old.

Marijne also expressed admiration for the prime minister’s interest in sports, emphasising its broader impact. “Sports is not just a hobby; it shapes you as a person. It teaches teamwork, discipline, resilience, joy, and how to set and achieve goals. It’s much wider than just playing a game,” he said.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)