PBKS vs MI IPL 2026: Will Rain Spoil Dharamshala Clash? Check Weather Forecast

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PBKS vs MI Dharamshala match faces high rain probability.

Evening forecast shows significantly reduced rain chances.

Punjab Kings need win, Mumbai Indians already eliminated.

PBKS vs MI IPL 2026 Rain Forecast: Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians are set for their second meeting of IPL 2026. While their previous encounter took place down south in Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium, this one will be played up north at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. While both teams boast star-studded line-ups that promise a blockbuster contest, weather conditions could become a major concern. Dharamshala witnessed rainfall on the eve of the match, something MI also highlighted in a social media post, leaving fans wondering whether the game could be affected.

IPL 2026: PBKS vs MI Weather Forecast

According to the weather forecast by Accuweather, Dharamshala has a concerning 87% probability of precipitation (rain) on May 14, when the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians match is to be played.

However, the chances of rain drop significantly to just 1% as per the forecast in the evening. With the match scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST, major rain-related interruptions may be unlikely, but that remains to be seen.

Having said that, readers should remember that weather forecasts are only projections, and conditions could still change unexpectedly closer to the start of the match.

Also Read: Has RCB Qualified For IPL 2026 Playoffs? 16 Points But Race Still Open

Must-Win Match For PBKS

Punjab Kings were cruising at one point in IPL 2026, but with a four-match losing streak in the business end, have come crashing down and are now desperate for a win.

Currently sitting fourth in the standings with 13 points and three league matches remaining, including today’s fixture, PBKS are now being closely chased by Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, both of whom are on 12 points.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have nothing but pride to play for. They had an extremely poor campaign and are already out of the tournament.