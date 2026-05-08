MS Dhoni Got Angry After Ravichandran Ashwin Celebrated His Wicket: 'What's There To Celebrate'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ashwin recalls Dhoni's annoyance at his intense celebration.

CSK's off-field management fueled their sustained dominance.

Ashwin wished for a Chepauk farewell but missed it.

Ashwin details tactical battle against young Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

Indian spin legend Ravichandran Ashwin has opened up about a tense early encounter with Mahendra Singh Dhoni that shaped his career. Speaking on his new show, the off-spinner revealed that his over-the-top celebration after dismissing the iconic captain during a Challenger Trophy match actually left Dhoni visibly annoyed and frustrated.

The Celebration That Annoyed Dhoni

Ashwin recalled that during the early stages of his career, he was desperate to break into the star-studded Chennai Super Kings lineup. When he finally got a chance to bowl to Dhoni, he took a diving catch to dismiss the legend.

"I celebrated it so much that he actually got annoyed. He was like, 'What's there to celebrate so much?' I told him, 'Getting your wicket was my dream," Ashwin shared on his JioStar experience.

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The Secret to CSK's Dominance

Beyond the personal friction, Ashwin credited the sustained success of CSK between 2010 and 2015 to the franchise's impeccable off-field management. He noted that players never had to worry about logistics, rooms, or family travel.

"You didn’t have to worry about anything off the field. Family logistics, tickets, rooms, travel, everything was taken care of. Instead of worrying about these things, you could just focus on cricket," the veteran explained.

Finishing Where It All Started

Ashwin, who retired from international cricket in December 2024, admitted his final wish was to retire in front of his home crowd. While he returned to CSK, he missed out on a farewell at Chepauk.

"My intention was to play for 2-3 years. It didn't happen, that's a different story. My last IPL game was in Delhi, but if I had played at Chepauk, it would have been even better," he remarked.

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Outsmarting the "Gen Z" Prodigy

Reflecting on his final professional wicket, Ashwin discussed the tactical battle against 14-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi. He praised the youngster's ability to read the game and adjust his shots mid-swing against world-class spin.

"Vaibhav Suryavanshi is an exceptional talent. At 14, you expect errors or some hesitation against big bowlers, but that wasn’t there. When someone has skill and tactical awareness, that’s a dangerous combination," Ashwin added.

A Tactical Final Act

The legendary off-spinner, who finished with 537 Test wickets, explained how he had to evolve to compete with younger batters. He used "drift" and clever length variations to trap modern stars like Sanju Samson.

"These Gen Z players hit spinners off their lengths. So, I planned to bowl slightly fuller with drift. That’s how I got Sanju Samson’s wicket. Cricket has changed, and you must be calculating," he concluded.