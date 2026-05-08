Ashwin celebrated excessively after dismissing Dhoni in a Challenger Trophy match, which visibly annoyed the captain. Ashwin explained it was his dream to take Dhoni's wicket.
MS Dhoni Got Angry After Ravichandran Ashwin Celebrated His Wicket: 'What's There To Celebrate'
India legend Ravichandran Ashwin recalls how his excessive celebration after dismissing MS Dhoni in the Challenger Trophy left the former captain frustrated and annoyed.
- Ashwin recalls Dhoni's annoyance at his intense celebration.
- CSK's off-field management fueled their sustained dominance.
- Ashwin wished for a Chepauk farewell but missed it.
- Ashwin details tactical battle against young Vaibhav Suryavanshi.
Indian spin legend Ravichandran Ashwin has opened up about a tense early encounter with Mahendra Singh Dhoni that shaped his career. Speaking on his new show, the off-spinner revealed that his over-the-top celebration after dismissing the iconic captain during a Challenger Trophy match actually left Dhoni visibly annoyed and frustrated.
The Celebration That Annoyed Dhoni
Ashwin recalled that during the early stages of his career, he was desperate to break into the star-studded Chennai Super Kings lineup. When he finally got a chance to bowl to Dhoni, he took a diving catch to dismiss the legend.
"I celebrated it so much that he actually got annoyed. He was like, 'What's there to celebrate so much?' I told him, 'Getting your wicket was my dream," Ashwin shared on his JioStar experience.
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The Secret to CSK's Dominance
Beyond the personal friction, Ashwin credited the sustained success of CSK between 2010 and 2015 to the franchise's impeccable off-field management. He noted that players never had to worry about logistics, rooms, or family travel.
"You didn’t have to worry about anything off the field. Family logistics, tickets, rooms, travel, everything was taken care of. Instead of worrying about these things, you could just focus on cricket," the veteran explained.
Finishing Where It All Started
Ashwin, who retired from international cricket in December 2024, admitted his final wish was to retire in front of his home crowd. While he returned to CSK, he missed out on a farewell at Chepauk.
"My intention was to play for 2-3 years. It didn't happen, that's a different story. My last IPL game was in Delhi, but if I had played at Chepauk, it would have been even better," he remarked.
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Outsmarting the "Gen Z" Prodigy
Reflecting on his final professional wicket, Ashwin discussed the tactical battle against 14-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi. He praised the youngster's ability to read the game and adjust his shots mid-swing against world-class spin.
"Vaibhav Suryavanshi is an exceptional talent. At 14, you expect errors or some hesitation against big bowlers, but that wasn’t there. When someone has skill and tactical awareness, that’s a dangerous combination," Ashwin added.
A Tactical Final Act
The legendary off-spinner, who finished with 537 Test wickets, explained how he had to evolve to compete with younger batters. He used "drift" and clever length variations to trap modern stars like Sanju Samson.
"These Gen Z players hit spinners off their lengths. So, I planned to bowl slightly fuller with drift. That’s how I got Sanju Samson’s wicket. Cricket has changed, and you must be calculating," he concluded.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What happened during an early encounter between Ravichandran Ashwin and MS Dhoni?
What did Ashwin attribute to CSK's success between 2010 and 2015?
Ashwin credited the franchise's excellent off-field management. Players didn't have to worry about logistics like travel or accommodation, allowing them to focus on cricket.
What was Ashwin's final wish regarding his retirement?
Ashwin's wish was to retire in front of his home crowd at Chepauk. Although he returned to CSK, his last IPL game was in Delhi.
How did Ashwin approach his final professional wicket against Vaibhav Suryavanshi?
Ashwin acknowledged Vaibhav Suryavanshi's exceptional talent and tactical awareness at a young age. He noted the difficulty in facing a player who could read the game and adjust shots.
How has Ashwin adapted his bowling to counter younger batters?
Ashwin has evolved by using 'drift' and varying his lengths. He specifically mentioned bowling fuller with drift to trap batters like Sanju Samson.