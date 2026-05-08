BCCI Issues Advisory Stating Ban On Using Vapes And E-Cigarettes Across All IPL Venues

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BCCI bans vapes and e-cigarettes in all IPL premises.

Riyan Parag's vaping incident triggered the strict new directive.

Violations carry legal implications and potential cognisable offence charges.

Franchises must brief players and ensure full compliance.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has issued a detailed directive to all IPL franchises, A part of which is specifically based on the use of electronic cigarettes in IPL dressing rooms and official spaces following the recent controversy involving Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag. A stern advisory has been sent to all ten franchises, making it clear that such actions will no longer be tolerated within tournament premises. The move aims to restore professional discipline.

The Riyan Parag Incident

The controversy began during a match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings when a broadcast camera captured Riyan Parag using a vape in the dressing room. The footage went viral instantly.

Following the backlash, Parag was fined 25 per cent of his match fee for bringing the game into disrepute. This incident served as a tipping point for the cricket board’s leadership.

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BCCI Cites Legal Framework

In a recent directive, Hindustan Times reported that the BCCI quoted serious legal implications for those found using such devices. The board highlighted that these acts violate Indian statutory laws.

“Instances of vaping within the dressing room and other restricted areas of tournament venues have been brought to the BCCI's attention. It is pertinent to note that the use of vapes and electronic cigarettes is prohibited under applicable Indian law," the document states.

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Cognisable Offence Warning

The board further warned that such conduct is not merely a breach of sporting regulations. It could lead to legal proceedings under the current framework that governs electronic cigarettes in India.

“Any individual found engaging in such conduct within tournament premises is not only violating BCCI and IPL regulations but may also be committing a cognisable offence under the applicable statutory framework," it added.

Extension of the Ban

The prohibition is not limited only to the match venues but extends to every area where teams reside or train. This includes hotels and practice facilities used during the season.

“Accordingly, the use of vapes, e-cigarettes, and all prohibited substances is strictly banned within all IPL tournament venues, including dressing rooms, dugouts, team hotels, and practice facilities," the directive confirmed.

Responsibility of Team Management

The BCCI has placed the burden of compliance on the franchise leadership. Team managers must now ensure that every member of the squad is fully aware of these strict prohibitions.

“Furthermore, the team management must ensure that all players and support staff are unequivocally informed of this prohibition and that no such substances are permitted within any team premises during the tournament,” it added.

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Mandatory Briefings and Checks

To ensure the rules are followed, the board has ordered mandatory briefings for all teams within 48 hours. The BCCI also reserves the right to conduct periodic audits and inspections.

This proactive stance by the board ensures that the reputation of the IPL remains intact. Players are now on notice that off-field conduct is being monitored as closely as their performance.

WATCH VIDEO

Captain of Rajasthan Royals team Riyan Parag enjoying vape in the RR dressing room .



Vaping is illegal in India . Hello @BCCI is this allowed?



#PBKSvsRR pic.twitter.com/banIgJDO6u — Surbhi (@SurrbhiM) April 29, 2026

This video provides the original context of the incident that led to the BCCI's strict new directive on vaping.