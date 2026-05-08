MS Dhoni Highest Individual Taxpayer From Bihar, Jharkhand As Collection Reaches Rs 20000 Cr

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MS Dhoni leads Bihar-Jharkhand taxpayers again this year.

Combined tax collection reached Rs 20,000 crore.

Corporate entities like CCL, BCCL are major contributors.

New Income Tax Act simplifies compliance for citizens.

The former captain of the Indian cricket team, MS Dhoni, has once again secured his position as the leading individual taxpayer in the combined regions of Bihar and Jharkhand. This revelation comes as local authorities reported a substantial surge in fiscal contributions, with the total regional revenue collection reaching approximately Rs 20,000 crore during the 2025-26 financial year.

Regional Tax Performance

The Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax for Bihar and Jharkhand, Dr D Sudhakara Rao, provided the specific breakdown of these figures during a media briefing on Thursday.

"The total collection from Bihar and Jharkhand during the financial year of 2025-26 was around Rs 20,000 crore, of which Rs 12,000 crore was collected only from Jharkhand," Rao said.

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MS Dhoni Is The Leading Individual Contributor

While the Commissioner confirmed that the Ranchi-based cricketer topped the charts, he maintained professional confidentiality regarding the exact figures submitted by the sporting icon during the recent period.

"MS Dhoni was the highest individual taxpayer combining Bihar and Jharkhand during the previous financial year," Rao noted, though he specifically refrained from disclosing the cricketer's net tax return.

Corporate and Industrial Impact

A significant portion of the total revenue was generated through traditional industrial sectors. Officials confirmed that roughly 70 per cent of the total collection was received through tax deduction at source.

Central Coalfields Limited, Bharat Coking Coal Limited, and CMPDI were identified as the highest taxpayers among corporate entities. Heavy rains reportedly affected mining activities, which slightly hampered the potential collection.

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Future Revenue Targets

Despite these environmental challenges, the department remains optimistic about the upcoming fiscal year. They expect to surpass the current benchmarks as economic activities in the mining sector continue to stabilise.

"We hope to exceed the Rs 20,000 crore mark in tax collection during the current financial year," Rao explained, highlighting the growth potential within the mineral-rich state of Jharkhand.

Compliance and PAN Registration

Official data reveals a significant gap between potential and actual taxpayers. While there are around 5.5 crore PAN card holders in the two states, only 40 lakh individuals actually file returns.

The department is now focused on the implementation of the new Income Tax Act, 2025. This legislation officially replaced the six-decade-old 1961 Act on the first day of April.

Modernising the Tax System

The new legal framework is designed to simplify the filing process for the average citizen. It focuses on clarity and ease of compliance rather than altering the underlying tax policy.

"The new Act marks a shift towards greater clarity and ease of compliance through simple language, a streamlined structure and a reader-friendly presentation," Rao told the gathered media.

Outreach and Education

To ensure a smooth transition, authorities are planning several outreach programmes. These will target bankers, public sector units, and individual taxpayers to explain the nuances of the updated law.

This modern approach aims to increase the number of active filers in the region. By providing a simpler structure, the government hopes more citizens will emulate the high level of compliance shown by Dhoni.