Virat Kohli Or Rohit Sharma: IPL Numbers Settle Debate

The 20th match of IPL 2026 brings a high-profile showdown between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. All eyes will be on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli - two modern-day greats who have shared dressing rooms in India’s triumphs but now find themselves on opposite sides.

As MI and RCB prepare to clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST tonight, fans are once again debating who holds the edge in this iconic rivalry.

Historically, Mumbai Indians have had the upper hand in this fixture. Out of 34 encounters so far, MI have won 19 matches while RCB have claimed 15. However, Bengaluru have shown strong form this season, making the contest more evenly poised.

Kohli vs Rohit in MI vs RCB clashes

Virat Kohli leads the run charts in this rivalry, scoring 922 runs in 33 innings against Mumbai Indians. Rohit Sharma is close behind with 848 runs from the same number of innings against RCB.

Neither batter has managed to score a century in this fixture, though both have come close. Rohit’s highest score is 94 against RCB, while Kohli’s best effort is 92 against MI.

Half-centuries and big hits

Rohit Sharma has the edge in terms of fifties, with 7 half-centuries compared to Kohli’s 6 in this matchup. In terms of boundary hitting, both players are tied with 78 fours each. However, Rohit leads in sixes with 38 maximums, while Kohli has struck 34.

The spotlight remains firmly on the legendary rivalry between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, both of whom have shown strong early-season form. While MI boasts a historically superior 21-15 head-to-head record, RCB’s recent consistency gives them a slight edge. Fans can expect a 200-plus run-fest on this batting-friendly deck, with the duel between Jasprit Bumrah and Kohli likely deciding the momentum.

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