LSG vs CSK IPL 2026 Head-To-Head Record: Key Stats Before High-Stakes Clash

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom LSG and CSK clash in IPL 2026 Match 59.

CSK eyes top four with a crucial playoff boost.

Teams share a balanced head-to-head IPL record.

CSK holds momentum after recent wins against LSG.

LSG VS CSK IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants are set to face Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Chennai Super Kings at the Ekana Stadium later today, May 15, in IPL 2026. The two teams last met at Chepauk, where CSK emerged victorious. Now officially out of the Playoff race, LSG will be aiming to finish their campaign on a positive note and restore some pride. CSK, meanwhile, remain firmly in contention for a Playoff spot and could even move into the top four with a victory tonight.

LSG VS CSK: IPL Head-To-Head Record

Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings have faced each other seven times in IPL history. CSK have won three matches, while LSG have also registered three victories. One encounter ended without a result.

Chennai head into this contest with momentum after winning the last two meetings between the teams in IPL 2025 and IPL 2026. However, Lucknow dominated the rivalry in the 2024 season by defeating CSK twice.

LSG head into this match after a poor run of form in IPL 2026. In their previous outing, they suffered a five wicket defeat against CSK despite posting more than 200 runs,

Chennai Super Kings hold a slight edge over Lucknow Super Giants due to better recent form, back-to-back wins in previous meetings and stronger motivation as they continue their fight for an IPL 2026 playoff spot.

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LSG VS CSK : Full IPL 2026 Squads

While the playing 11s for tonight's fixture are yet to be announced, here’s a look at the full squads of both teams for this IPL season:

Lucknow Super Giants: Rishabh Pant (C & WK), Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Arshin Kulkarni, Josh Inglis, Mukul Choudhary (WK), Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi, Manimaran Siddharth, Akash Singh, Arjun Tendulkar, George Linde, Anrich Nortje, Naman Tiwari, Akshat Raghuwanshi.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), MS Dhoni, Sanju Samson (WK), Dewald Brevis, Kartik Sharma, Sarfaraz Khan, Urvi Patel, Jamie Overton, Prashant Veer, William Short, Aman Khan, Zak Foulkes, Macneil Noronha, Dian Forrester, Shivam Dube, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Shreyas Gopal, Gurjapneet Singh, Akeal Hosain, Matt Henry, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Jhonson and Akash Madhwal.

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