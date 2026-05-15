WATCH: Rohit Sharma’s Fun Interaction With Rutherford’s Son Before PBKS vs MI Clash

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rohit Sharma shared a heartwarming moment with teammate's son.

Tilak Varma's unbeaten 75 guided Mumbai Indians to victory.

Despite win, Mumbai Indians are eliminated from IPL 2026.

Rohit Sharma Viral Video: Mumbai Indians (MI) secured a thrilling six-wicket victory over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2026, but apart from the on-field action, a wholesome off-field moment involving Rohit Sharma has also captured fans’ attention on social media. Ahead of the match, Rohit was spotted having fun with the son of Mumbai teammate Sherfane Rutherford in a video that has now gone viral online. Check it out:

The clip showed Rohit Sharma seemingly returning from practice while Rutherford’s son stood nearby holding a Mumbai Indians flag. Rohit playfully gestured towards the child with his bat, prompting him to run towards batsman, before the former MI captain hid behind a board.

The youngster then joined in by hiding as well, while Rohit Sharma peeked out from behind, creating a light-hearted moment that fans widely appreciated online.

Tilak Varma Stars In Mumbai Indians Victory

While the viral video became a talking point off the field, Tilak Varma stole the spotlight during the match with a sensational innings under pressure on the field.

The left-handed batsman guided Mumbai Indians to victory in a chase of 201 runs and remained unbeaten on 75 from just 33 deliveries. His innings included six fours and six sixes and earned him the Player of the Match award.

Punjab Kings were in a strong position heading into the final over and needed to defend 15 runs. However, Tilak held his nerve and finished the chase in style to seal a dramatic win for Mumbai Indians.

Rohit Sharma, who featured as the Impact Player, contributed 25 runs from 26 balls and struck two sixes during his stay at the crease.

Also Check: Shreyas Iyer Registers Unwanted IPL Record After PBKS Lose To Mumbai Indians

MI Out Of IPL 2026

Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2026 season has been filled with challenges. The franchise suffered several defeats early in the campaign under Hardik Pandya before injury concerns further disrupted the side.

Suryakumar Yadav stepped in to lead during Pandya’s absence, while Jasprit Bumrah captained the team against Punjab Kings on Thursday. Despite the win, they have no chance of making it to the IPL 2026 Playoffs, because even if Mumbai go on to win all their remaining matches, they just won't finish with enough points.