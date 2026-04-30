IPL Cameras Capture Dejected Rohit Sharma As MI Suffer Another Crushing Defeat

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rohit Sharma showed dejection after MI's loss to SRH.

Mumbai Indians posted 243/5, led by Rickelton's 123.

Sunrisers Hyderabad chased down the total with Head and Klaasen.

Rohit Sharma Reaction: Rohit Sharma has been at the heart of Mumbai Indians’ (MI) success for over a decade, but IPL 2026 has turned into a frustrating chapter for the five-time champions. With just two wins from eight matches, MI are staring at what could become one of their poorest seasons in the tournament’s history. During their latest clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), the cameras briefly shifted focus to the dressing room. As the game slipped away from Mumbai’s grasp, Rohit was seen visibly dejected, even facepalming in disbelief.

Rohit Sharma’s reaction when Jasprit Bumrah was getting hit. Rohit looks so sad because he can’t go inside and give Bumrah any tips.🥲💔 pic.twitter.com/Ao6KOnlsFA April 29, 2026

Rohit Sharma has been out of action for a couple of weeks now, having sustained a hamstring injury in a fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

A Dominant Total Goes In Vain

Mumbai had done plenty right earlier in the contest. Batting first at the Wankhede Stadium, they posted a commanding 243/5, largely thanks to a sensational knock from Ryan Rickelton. The opener remained unbeaten on 123 from 55 deliveries, reaching his century in just 44 balls and putting MI firmly in control.

With such a total on the board, Mumbai looked set to secure a much-needed victory. Their position appeared strong, and the pressure was clearly on the chasing side.

However, the momentum shifted dramatically once Hyderabad began their reply. Travis Head led the charge with an explosive 76 off 30 balls, setting the tone for a high-speed chase.

Three quick wickets followed in the middle phase, which suggested a momentum shift, but Heinrich Klaasen ensured the run rate never dipped, smashing 65 from just 30 deliveries. The visitors maintained control deep into the innings, keeping Mumbai under constant pressure.

Also Read: MI Coach’s Blunt Take On Jasprit Bumrah’s IPL 2026 Form: 'Hasn’t Been Up To The Mark'

In the final stretch, Salil Arora delivered the finishing blow with a rapid 30 off 10 balls, sealing the chase in emphatic fashion and completing a stunning turnaround.

For MIumbai Indians, the defeat was another major setback in an already difficult campaign. Their bowlers, including the usually dependable Jasprit Bumrah, were unable to contain the onslaught, highlighting deeper issues within the squad.