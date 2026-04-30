Jasprit Bumrah has found it difficult to hit his usual standards this season. Kieron Pollard mentioned that even great players are entitled to not have good periods.
(Source: Poll of Polls)
MI Coach’s Blunt Take On Jasprit Bumrah’s IPL 2026 Form: 'Hasn’t Been Up To The Mark'
Kieron Pollard opens up on Jasprit Bumrah's dip in form in IPL 2026, as MI struggle near the bottom of the points table with fading Playoff hopes.
- Jasprit Bumrah struggling, taking only two wickets in eight matches.
- Kieron Pollard acknowledges Bumrah's dip but recalls past performance.
- Mumbai Indians' IPL campaign mirrors Bumrah's difficult season.
Jasprit Bumrah IPL 2026 Form: Jasprit Bumrah has built a reputation as one of the most reliable bowlers in modern cricket, but IPL 2026 has presented an unfamiliar challenge. Known for delivering under pressure and maintaining remarkable consistency, Bumrah has found it difficult to hit his usual standards this season. Through eight matches, the numbers reflect that struggle, just two wickets from 180 deliveries. For a player who has consistently led Mumbai Indians’ bowling attack, such returns are a significant deviation.
Pollard Addresses Bumrah's Dip In Form
MI batting coach Kieron Pollard offering a balanced view of the situation following the defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad while admitting that Bumrah hasn't been up to the mark during the post-match press conference.
"When a cricketer is not doing well, we look at every single aspect as to why he's not doing well. And there's no difference when it comes to Jasprit Bumrah. He has done this for years. And as a human being, he is entitled as well to make mistakes, not have a good day, not have a good season, or not have a good couple of months."
"I just feel that we need to sometimes remember the good things that he has done. Yes, we try to live in the present, and he hasn't been up to the mark, but he's still been a number one bowler for Mumbai Indians and India over a period of time,"
Pollard’s remarks highlight the trust Bumrah continues to command within the setup, even during a difficult phase. Notably, this is the first season since 2015 where his economy rate has climbed beyond eight runs per over.
Also Read: IPL 2026 Updated Points Table After MI's Crushing Defeat To SRH
MI’s Campaign Mirrors Bumrah’s Form
IPL 2026 has seen both Mumbai Indians and its spearhead pacer, Jasprit Bumrah struggle simultaneously.
The team currently finds itself near the bottom of the table, with just two wins from eight games. They sit second-last, only ahead of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Net Run Rate.
With each passing game, the margin for error continues to shrink, placing additional pressure on the squad to turn things around quickly.
With the tournament entering a crucial phase, Mumbai Indians are running out of time to revive their campaign. Their current position leaves them with little room for slip-ups, effectively turning the remainder of their fixtures into must-win encounters.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why is Jasprit Bumrah struggling in IPL 2026?
What are Jasprit Bumrah's stats in IPL 2026 so far?
Through eight matches, Bumrah has taken just two wickets from 180 deliveries. This season is the first since 2015 where his economy rate has gone above eight runs per over.
What is Kieron Pollard's perspective on Bumrah's form?
Pollard acknowledged Bumrah hasn't been up to the mark but emphasized remembering his past contributions. He believes Bumrah is still a number one bowler.
How is Mumbai Indians' performance in IPL 2026?
Mumbai Indians are struggling in IPL 2026, mirroring Bumrah's form. They are near the bottom of the table with only two wins from eight games.