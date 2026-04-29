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HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026: Will MI Be Eliminated If They Lose Against SRH? Qualification Scenario Explained

IPL 2026: Will MI Be Eliminated If They Lose Against SRH? Qualification Scenario Explained

Mumbai Indians take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026 amid a shaky points table position. Here’s what a loss today could mean for their Playoff hopes.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 29 Apr 2026 02:31 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mumbai Indians struggle with two wins, currently ninth in IPL.
  • Winning six of seven remaining games is crucial for playoffs.
  • Tough challenge awaits against in-form Sunrisers Hyderabad today.

MI IPL 2026 Qualification Scenario: The Indian Premier League has moved past its halfway stage, and the Playoffs picture is beginning to take shape. While several teams are gaining momentum, Mumbai Indians (MI) find themselves in a precarious position. Led by Hardik Pandya, the franchise has managed just two wins from seven matches, suffering five defeats. Their recent form has been particularly concerning, with four losses in their last five games pushing them down to ninth place in the standings. With only four points and a Net Run Rate of -0.736, the five-time champions are now under immense pressure to turn their season around quickly.

Playoffs Equation: What MI Need

Mumbai Indians still have seven league matches remaining. If they manage to win all of them, they can reach a maximum of 18 points, which should be enough to secure a Playoffs berth.

Additionally, the qualification benchmark generally stands around 16 points. This means Mumbai must win at least six of their remaining seven games to stay in contention.

A loss in today’s fixture, against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), would hence, not mathematically eliminate them, but it would leave them with no margin for error, effectively turning every remaining match into a must-win encounter.

Also Read: Will BCCI Ban Riyan Parag Over IPL Vaping Row? Here’s What We Know So Far

Bowling Struggles & Batting Collapse

One of the major concerns for MI has been their inconsistent bowling attack, which has struggled to contain opposition batsmen. However, the batting unit hasn’t fared much better either.

In their previous outing, Mumbai endured a disastrous performance with the bat, getting bowled out for just 104 runs. The lack of partnerships and failure to handle pressure situations have compounded their problems.

As they prepare to take on SRH at the Wankhede Stadium today, April 29, both departments will need a significant improvement to keep their campaign alive.

SRH Pose a Serious Challenge

Standing in MI's way is a confident SRH side, boasting several in-form players. Abhishek Sharma has been delivering consistently at the top from the last few games, while Travis Head remains a dangerous batsman.

Ishan Kishan has also shown promising form, and Heinrich Klaasen continues to play a key role as a finisher.

Given SRH’s current rhythm, Mumbai look set to face a stiff test in their efforts to revive their faltering IPL 2026 campaign.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Mumbai Indians' current standing in IPL 2026?

Mumbai Indians are currently in ninth place in the standings with two wins from seven matches and five defeats.

How many points do Mumbai Indians have?

Mumbai Indians have accumulated four points so far in the tournament.

What is Mumbai Indians' Net Run Rate?

Mumbai Indians have a Net Run Rate of -0.736.

What is the minimum number of wins needed for MI to qualify for the Playoffs?

To stay in contention for the Playoffs, Mumbai Indians must win at least six of their remaining seven games.

What were the main struggles for Mumbai Indians in recent matches?

Mumbai Indians have struggled with an inconsistent bowling attack and their batting unit has also performed poorly, including being bowled out for 104 runs.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Apr 2026 02:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
SRH MI IPL Playoffs IPL
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