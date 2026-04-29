IPL 2026: Will MI Be Eliminated If They Lose Against SRH? Qualification Scenario Explained

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mumbai Indians struggle with two wins, currently ninth in IPL.

Winning six of seven remaining games is crucial for playoffs.

Tough challenge awaits against in-form Sunrisers Hyderabad today.

MI IPL 2026 Qualification Scenario: The Indian Premier League has moved past its halfway stage, and the Playoffs picture is beginning to take shape. While several teams are gaining momentum, Mumbai Indians (MI) find themselves in a precarious position. Led by Hardik Pandya, the franchise has managed just two wins from seven matches, suffering five defeats. Their recent form has been particularly concerning, with four losses in their last five games pushing them down to ninth place in the standings. With only four points and a Net Run Rate of -0.736, the five-time champions are now under immense pressure to turn their season around quickly.

Playoffs Equation: What MI Need

Mumbai Indians still have seven league matches remaining. If they manage to win all of them, they can reach a maximum of 18 points, which should be enough to secure a Playoffs berth.

Additionally, the qualification benchmark generally stands around 16 points. This means Mumbai must win at least six of their remaining seven games to stay in contention.

A loss in today’s fixture, against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), would hence, not mathematically eliminate them, but it would leave them with no margin for error, effectively turning every remaining match into a must-win encounter.

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Bowling Struggles & Batting Collapse

One of the major concerns for MI has been their inconsistent bowling attack, which has struggled to contain opposition batsmen. However, the batting unit hasn’t fared much better either.

In their previous outing, Mumbai endured a disastrous performance with the bat, getting bowled out for just 104 runs. The lack of partnerships and failure to handle pressure situations have compounded their problems.

As they prepare to take on SRH at the Wankhede Stadium today, April 29, both departments will need a significant improvement to keep their campaign alive.

SRH Pose a Serious Challenge

Standing in MI's way is a confident SRH side, boasting several in-form players. Abhishek Sharma has been delivering consistently at the top from the last few games, while Travis Head remains a dangerous batsman.

Ishan Kishan has also shown promising form, and Heinrich Klaasen continues to play a key role as a finisher.

Given SRH’s current rhythm, Mumbai look set to face a stiff test in their efforts to revive their faltering IPL 2026 campaign.