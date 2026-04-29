Will BCCI Ban Riyan Parag Over IPL Vaping Row? Here’s What We Know So Far

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Riyan Parag allegedly seen vaping in Rajasthan Royals' dressing room.

BCCI has not yet issued any statement on the incident.

Vaping is illegal in India under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act.

Riyan Parag Vaping Row: Riyan Parag has found himself at the centre of controversy following visuals that surfaced during Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) IPL 2026 clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS). The Royals skipper was allegedly seen using a vape inside the dressing room while the match was underway. The moment reportedly took place during the 16th over of Rajasthan’s successful chase of 223. Parag was seen in close proximity of teammates Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yudhvir Singh Charak, and Kuldeep Sen, adding to the visibility of the incident. The footage quickly went viral, triggering widespread reactions across social media platforms.

BCCI Yet To Break Silence

As of this writing, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not issued any official statement regarding the situation. The absence of a formal response has left room for speculation over whether disciplinary action could follow.

Given the league’s strict code of conduct, incidents involving player behaviour inside stadium premises are typically reviewed closely. However, until an official clarification is provided, the extent of any possible action remains uncertain.

Legal Implications Add Seriousness

The matter carries additional weight due to India’s legal stance on vaping. Under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act (PECA), 2019, the use and possession of e-cigarettes is banned. This raises questions not just about compliance with cricketing regulations, but also broader legal concerns.

On top of that, the BCCI enforces health and safety guidelines and the use of tobacco or similar substances in dressing rooms and dugouts is usually prohibited.

A report by The Times of India, quoting an unnamed source, shed further light on the seriousness of the issue:

"Unlike smoking a cigarette, you don't know what you are inhaling when it comes to vaping. There is a reason why it is banned in the country and one has no clue about the ingredients which go inside it and whether it meets the safety guidelines. Especially for an elite athlete. The franchise and the captain will need to keep their reasons ready because the BCCI is unlikely to come down soft on an incident like this,"

Check Out: WATCH: Riyan Parag Allegedly Caught Vaping On Camera, RR Hit By IPL Controversy Again

Uncertainty Looms Over Parag’s Situation

While no official decision has been announced, the incident has undoubtedly placed Rajasthan Royals and their captain under the scanner. The coming days could prove crucial in determining the outcome.

For now, the situation remains unresolved, but the scrutiny surrounding Parag suggests that this controversy may not fade away anytime soon.